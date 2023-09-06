Demarai Gray: Everton winger joins Steven Gerrard's Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq in £10m deal

Demarai Gray has left Everton to sign for Al Ettifaq, the Saudi Pro League side managed by Steven Gerrard, for a fee of around £10m.

The move for Gray - who had not played for Everton this season - also includes a sell-on clause.

As well as being coached by Gerrard, Gray will also play alongside former Premier League players Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Moussa Dembele at Al Ettifaq.

Everton

Arsenal Sunday 17th September 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

The 27-year-old's exit comes just days after he took aim at Everton boss Sean Dyche on Instagram, writing: "Everton fans have always been great with me but it's so difficult to play for someone who don't show you respect as a person."

Dyche responded in an interview with Everton's website, saying Gray "didn't want to train" and "didn't want to be here".

The Jamaica international spent just over two years with the Toffees after signing from Bayer Leverkusen, going on to score 12 goals in 75 games in all competitions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As part of a special podcast on the impact of the Saudi Pro League, Kaveh Solhekol discusses the political and human rights issues around a move to the country – and why players and managers he’s spoken to would be open to a switch

In a short statement - which did not include any thanks to their former forward - Everton wrote: "Everton have sold Demarai Gray to Al-Ettifaq on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

"Gray moves on after the Blues opted to sell the 27-year-old forward to the Saudi Arabian club. It brings an end to his two-year spell on Merseyside, having signed from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021.

"Gray made 75 appearances and scored 12 goals for Everton. The Jamaica international started his career with hometown club Birmingham City before joining Leicester City in 2016."