Radu Dragusin: Tottenham complete signing of Romania defender from Genoa in £26.7m deal

Tottenham have signed defender Radu Dragusin in a £26.7m (€31m) deal from Genoa after the Romania international chose to join Spurs over Bayern Munich.

Tottenham saw off late competition from the German champions to conclude a deal that will see them pay an initial £21.5m (€25m) plus £5.2m (€6m) in add-ons to Genoa.

Napoli had also registered an interest in Dragusin, who has signed a contract with Tottenham which will run until 2030.

A centre-back signing had been a priority for Spurs this month after the club's lack of cover in the position had been exposed in recent weeks.

The 21-year-old becomes Ange Postecoglou's second January signing after the arrival of forward Timo Werner on loan until the end of the season.

Dragusin and Werner could both make their Tottenham debuts at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Dragusin's arrival will be the latest chapter in his rapid rise, having made 62 appearances for Genoa over the past two seasons after progressing through Juventus' academy.

Spurs earlier confirmed on Thursday evening that Djed Spence had joined Genoa on loan until the end of the season.

'Height and character make Dragusin stand out'

Italian football expert Mina Rzouki told Sky Sports:

"Let's start with the good stuff. He is an interesting character as straightaway when he was at Juventus and was handed his debut by Andrea Pirlo, what stood out was his size.

"He's so tall and has got great physique. It's really difficult to win a duel against him. He owns everything on an aerial level. He's very strong and aggressive in his type of defending.

"Pirlo wanted him to train with the first-team squad to improve his technique and what you see at Genoa is that he is now better on the ball.

Image: Dragusin has been excelling in Serie A this term

"He's not a ball-playing defender and is not someone who is going to progress the ball on his own at the back, but he delivers a great long pass and it's also very difficult to dribble past him.

"He's not super fast but fast enough. He's going to be difficult to beat at set-pieces and he loves to score a goal.

"He recently scored the equaliser against Inter Milan to ensure Genoa earned a point.

"One thing that everyone who has ever worked with Dragusin has told me is that the first thing they notice is his size, but secondly and most importantly it is his character that has stood out.

"Everyone talks about his exemplary professionalism, how hard he works, how much he is willing to learn and improve.

"It's so rare to find these days when you're looking for players. He understands what it takes to be the best and he is working every day to improve the skills he has."

How did he turn down Bayern?

"Dragusin's agent said he couldn't believe his player turned down Bayern but it's something to note about the player that he did give his word to Ange Potecoglou and he has honoured it," said Rzouki.

"That's part of his character but he's followed the Premier League closely and it's the league he's always wanted to join.

"He feels it will suit his skills perfectly. It also has a lot to do with the character of the coach. He spoke previously about his relationship with Andrea Pirlo.

"What stood out for him was the way that he approached the dressing room so calmly. He was never an authoritarian who shouted and screamed at his players but just commanded respect.

"He was encouraging and motivating. He found that exciting to work with. He wanted to please him and he wanted to work with him.

"He found that at Genoa working under Alberto Gilardino. He's very loved in the dressing room and may feel he has found the same thing with Postecoglou at Spurs."

Brassell: Dragusin has better chance of progressing at Spurs

European football journalist Andy Brassell on The Transfer Show:

"Looking at the Dragusin deal, it's good for him because he will have a better way of progressing at Tottenham.

"Bayern have been a bit of a defensive mess for a while so to get a 21-year-old and go 'Ok, fix it', is a bit much. That would be a very stiff learning curve.

"But Tottenham have already got Romero, Van de Ven and it takes pressure off both Van de Ven and Dragusin. Maybe they could play together eventually but ideally, you would play just one of them for the moment because they're not a 'dive in' kind of defender.

"I'm not saying what Romero's like as a defender, but he's a bit different, shall we say.

"You can look at it in two ways. One is that there is a relatively small sample size in Serie A because Genoa have only just been promoted, but they have been very good and have had some eye-catching results. That's what has quickened his transfer.

"People were always waiting for that confirmation. Ever since he was a kid at Juventus, he was very feted. Giorgio Chiellini took him under his wing and guided him, they're still quite close.

"He advised him to go out and play football. That's what he did in Serie B last season and played very well. Because they were so good at that level, he got plenty of time on the ball and he's someone who is not more confident at bringing the ball out.

"He's quick, he's great in the air, he doesn't dive into tackles, but he wants to get towards the halfway line and that's exactly what Ange wants."

