Harvey Barnes: Newcastle United sign winger from Leicester in deal believed to be around £39m

Harvey Barnes has completed his move to Newcastle from Leicester for a fee believed to be around £39m.

Barnes is expected to be the replacement for Allan Saint-Maximin, who is nearing a transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli which could earn Newcastle up to £40m.

Leicester were looking for £40m for the 25-year-old, with Newcastle hoping to do a deal at around £30m but the clubs have now found a resolution.

As Harvey Barnes is set to sign for Newcastle, we take a look at his greatest Premier League goals

Analysis: Barnes adds to Newcastle goal threat

Sky Sports football feature writer Adam Bate:

At 25, Harvey Barnes is at his peak but he is still a player who is adding to his game. Eddie Howe and Newcastle will believe they are acquiring someone who can build on what he has already shown during a lengthy Premier League career with Leicester City.

No player outside the clubs in the top half of the table scored more goals than Barnes in the competition last season. Those 13 goals - by far the best return during his time with the Foxes - reflect the growing goal threat of the direct-running winger.

Speaking to Barnes in May, he acknowledged the change. "I have adapted my game a little bit by getting central and running in behind more. It is down to me to stretch the game in behind. A few of my goals have come from being in a striker's position."

It is asking a lot for Barnes to thrill the St James' Park crowds in the same way as fan favourite Allan Saint-Maximin. But the new signing is younger and boasts a scoring record that suggests he can be more effective too. An opportunity for player and club.

