Newcastle target shock move for ex-Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves after Sandro Tonali's ban - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Newcastle United are targeting a shock move for former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, who was one of the high-profile players to leave for Saudi Arabia over the summer.

Gary Lineker believes England could use Jude Bellingham as an out-and-out striker after his outstanding start to life as a Real Madrid player.

Newcastle United might have a clearer run at Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha in January amid reports in Germany which claim Bayern Munich have cooled their interest because of a supposed knee issue.

Barcelona are trying to ease their cash crisis by selling off parts of the Nou Camp as they become available during demolition, and that includes making ethical and sustainable diamonds created from the carbon of the grass from their final game of last season.

Parking wardens slapped German football side Borussia Dortmund's team bus with a £50 fine following their 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold is preparing for his departure from Old Trafford once confirmation arrives of Sir Jim Ratcliffe taking control of football operations at the club.

Image: Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold could be set to depart the club

Alejandro Garnacho is at risk of a Football Association ban over a social media post regarding Manchester United team-mate Andre Onana - who has since mounted a defence of his team-mate.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will not be in attendance for Saturday's Clasico against Barcelona.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United have held internal talks with lawyers over the possibility of reducing Sandro Tonali's wages after his 10-month ban for gambling breaches while at AC Milan was confirmed.

DAILY MAIL

Sheffield United are ready to sack manager Paul Heckingbottom if they lose at Arsenal this weekend with former boss Chris Wilder lined up to replace him.

Image: Paul Heckingbottom is reportedly on the verge of being sacked

Aaron Wan Bissaka should be back in Manchester United's first-team plans inside the next 10 days after making his return to full training.

Burnley are in talks about a talent-sharing deal with Dundee as the Turf Moor club's owners ALK Capital seek a feeder club for Vincent Kompany's side.

Organisers of The Masters and The Open are ignoring calls to create exemptions for players who continue to represent LIV Golf.

Amir Khan has revealed he is in talks with Manny Pacquiao for an epic fight which could take place in Saudi Arabia.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal's efforts to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney could be dependent on Real Madrid following up their interest in Gabriel Jesus because of their desire to remain financially prudent.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Clinton Morrison believes Ivan Toney would be the ideal signing for Arsenal in the January transfer window

Tottenham are already preparing to launch a bid for make their first signing of the January transfer window as Ange Postecoglou targets another addition to his squad, with the Premier League leaders targeting Uruguay international Sebastian Caceres.

George Russell has called for the FIA to consider changes to track designs which allow drivers to use 'get-out-of-jail-free cards' to escape punishment when racing for position.

Daria Kasatkina shared a snippet of the vile online abuse she received after beating Magda Linette at the WTA Elite Trophy.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been cleared of an ongoing case after a woman alleged she was sexually assaulted on June 9.

THE TIMES

Wasps are considering joining the United Rugby Championship, rather than play in the English leagues, on their return to professional rugby union.

Police in Norway have opened a criminal investigation into allegations that Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebritsen and two of his brothers were physically abused by their father, who was also their coach.

Football's anti-discriminatory body Kick It Out is set to be given extra powers as a "super-complainant" under a new law designed to accelerate complaints about online hate speech directly to Ofcom.

Wimbledon's controversial plans for the largest expansion in its history cleared the first hurdle last night as Merton Council granted planning permission for the All England Club to treble in size.

THE GUARDIAN

David Datro Fofana has been suspended for a week by Union Berlin after the Chelsea loanee refused to shake head coach Urs Fischer's hand after being taken off against Napoli on Tuesday.

DAILY MIRROR

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett believes the current generation of officials are not up to standard and suggested that some have become lazy.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney considered investing in Scottish club Arbroath before eventually settling on putting their money into Wrexham.

DAILY RECORD

Alistair Johnston says Celtic team-mate Matt O'Riley should be valued in the £50m bracket after the midfielder's meteoric rise was highlighted on social media by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.