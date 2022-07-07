Transfer News: Swansea midfielder Flynn Downes close to £12m West Ham move as Fulham open talks over Hammers defender Issa Diop

Swansea midfielder Flynn Downes is having a medical ahead of a £12m move to West Ham, who are in talks with Fulham over selling defender Issa Diop.

Sky Sports News has been told a deal is close to being finalised for Downes, who is having the second part of his medical, with West Ham increasingly confident they can complete the signing.

The Hammers are light in the central midfield area after club captain Mark Noble retired in the summer and the former Ipswich midfielder could fill that combative void.

The 23-year-old made 39 appearances in all competitions last season for the Championship side, who look set to replace Downes with Joe Allen.

Image: Former Swansea midfielder Joe Allen could be set for a return to the Welsh club

The Swans are in talks with the Welshman's representatives over a return to the club after he became a free agent following the expiration of his Stoke City contract this summer.

The 32-year-old began his career at Swansea and made 150 senior appearances before joining Liverpool for £15m in August 2012.

West Ham want £20m for Diop

West Ham are also in talks with Fulham over the sale of Diop, but there is a gap in valuation between the two sides.

Initial talks had centred around an initial £12m plus performance-related add-ons but the Irons value the centre-back at around £20m.

The 25-year-old, who joined West Ham for a then club-record £21.9m from Toulouse in June 2018, started just 10 Premier League games last season as he made 26 appearances in all competitions.

Fulham are in the market for a central defender, having previously approached Manchester United over Eric Bailly's availability earlier this window.

But the newly-promoted side are closing in on Man Utd midfielder Andreas Pereira. The 26-year-old is having his Fulham medical on Thursday ahead of a £10m move, with the Brazilian set to finalise personal terms before completing the move.

Fulham are also set to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon on a season-long long after the 22-year-old completed his medical.

West Ham are still waiting on a decision from Jesse Lingard on whether he is to join the club after his release from Manchester United.

The Hammers feel they have made a good offer and remain hopeful he will sign following his release from Manchester United.

Lingard scored nine Premier League goals in 16 starts for West Ham in a loan spell in the second half of the 2020/21 season.

The forward officially become a free agent on July 1 when his United contract expired. Newcastle tried to sign Lingard in the January transfer window.

West Ham have completed their first signing of the summer, landing Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd.

The Moroccan defender has signed a five-year contract with David Moyes' Hammers, in a deal that will cost the east Londoners around £30m, including add-ons.

Aguerd is Moyes' first foray into the transfer window, as West Ham plan to improve their squad ahead of a season that will see them combine Premier League improvement with a first Europa Conference League campaign.

