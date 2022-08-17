West Ham sign defender Thilo Kehrer from Paris Saint-Germain for £10.1m plus add-ons

West Ham have signed Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer for £10.1m plus add-ons.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year contract with a two-year option at the London Stadium.

Sevilla were also interested in signing the 20-cap Germany international, who had entered the final year of his PSG contract, but he preferred a move to West Ham.

Kehrer becomes West Ham's sixth major summer signing after the arrivals of Gianluca Scamacca, Nayef Aguerd, Alphonse Areola, Flynn Downes and Maxwel Cornet. The deal also takes the Hammers' spending to £115.6m.

He joined PSG from Schalke four years ago and has gone on to make 128 appearances for the French champions, with whom he has won six major domestic trophies.

Kehrer was part of the Germany squad for this summer's Nations League fixtures, although he was not called up for Euro 2020.

Moyes: Kehrer adds strength and depth to squad

Image: Kehrer has signed a four-year contract at the Hammers - credit West Ham United

Kehrer is predominantly a centre-back but often features as a full-back for club and country, while he can also operate as a wing-back or a holding midfielder.

West Ham boss David Moyes told the club's official website: "I am really pleased to welcome Thilo to West Ham United.

"He's a talented player, who can play in a number of defensive positions, adding strength and depth to our current options."

Image: Kehrer has won 20 caps for Germany

Kehrer said of his move: "I'm very excited to sign for West Ham United. This is the best league in the world and I'm excited about coming to play in the Premier League.

"I talked to the manager and he told me about how he sees me fitting in at the club. My biggest goal now is to get into the team, integrate myself within the group and enjoy playing for West Ham."

'This move will be a new lease of life'

French football expert Jonathan Johnson:

"He's a player PSG have been looking to move on. He's a versatile player that can play through the middle, but also at full-back under a variety of coaches in Paris.

''I think he needs a run of games under his belt especially with a view to the World Cup with Germany. This move should bring him a new lease of life away from PSG."

Hammers in Emerson talks | Vanaken offer rejected

Image: West Ham are keen to sign Chelsea left-back Emerson

With a deal for Kehrer finalised, West Ham are also pursuing a move for Emerson from London rivals Chelsea.

The clubs are in talks over a deal worth £13m for the left-back, who has two years left on his Chelsea contract and spent last season on loan at Lyon.

Emerson is behind Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella and Marcos Alonso in the pecking order for the left-wing-back berth at Stamford Bridge, although Alonso is reportedly set to join Barcelona this month.

West Ham are also expected to return with an improved offer for Hans Vanaken after Club Brugge rejected their opening bid for the midfielder.

The Hammers' proposal for the 29-year-old Belgium international was thought to be in the region of €10m (£8.4m).

