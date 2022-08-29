Lucas Paqueta signs for West Ham from Lyon in club-record £51m deal

West Ham have completed the signing of Brazil international midfielder Lucas Paqueta from Lyon for a club-record fee of around £51m.

The 24-year-old becomes David Moyes' eighth summer signing at the London Stadium, and trumps their previous record signing Sebastian Haller, who left the club only 18 months after arriving for £45m.

He signs on a five-year deal, with the option of a further year, and will wear the number 11 shirt.

Paqueta has 33 caps and seven goals for Brazil and has already played more than 100 games in Serie A and Ligue 1 since moving to AC Milan from Flamengo in 2018.

He reached double figures in both of his seasons at Lyon, and was chosen as the best overseas player in Ligue 1 for 2021/22, despite the club finishing eighth.

Paqueta was on the losing side against the Hammers last season, featuring in both legs of their quarter-final defeat in the Europa League.

"I am extremely happy to be here. I hope it's the beginning of an enjoyable journey. I hope my time here is successful," said Paqueta. "Last season, West Ham had a very good season and I hope they continue to enjoy more and more good seasons in my time at the club.

"I am excited to pull on the West Ham shirt and show the fans what I can do, to help my team-mates and the club."

Image: Paqueta played at the London Stadium last season in Lyon's Europa League quarter-final exit to the Hammers

Paqueta will be 'wonderful asset' to West Ham

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player South American football expert Tim Vickery discusses what qualities Lucas Paqueta and Lazaro would bring to West Ham

South American football expert Tim Vickery:

"Lucas Paqueta is a very classy player. He'd be a wonderful asset to West Ham and to the Premier League because he has real left-footed class. He is an elegant attacking midfielder. He's so versatile. I've seen him playing for Brazil and fill three different positions in the same game reasonably well.

"He's really an attacking midfielder but he can also play up front. You can play him as a withdrawn winger, and deeper in midfield - although there is a problem there as sometimes he can give the ball away too close to his own goal because he's showboating.

"This is the one potential problem with him, which is why he's being linked with West Ham having not quite hit the expectations at AC Milan.

"There is a little bit of the petulant schoolboy about him. It would be a challenge of man-management for David Moyes. When you look at Brazil, he's an automatic choice. He has a sweet thing going with Neymar.

"The pair of them are on the same wavelength and if he can form some kind of similar relationship with those around him at West Ham, he can be a real asset to the club."

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.