Matheus Nunes: Wolves agree club-record £42.2m deal to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder

Wolves have agreed a club-record £42.2m deal to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes.

Bruno Lage's side will pay an initial £38m plus £4.2m in add-ons for the 23-year-old, who is a Portugal international.

Personal terms are yet to be finalised with Nunes but Wolves are hopeful of registering the player by midday on Friday for him to be involved in Saturday's game at Tottenham.

The potential £42.2m deal would eclipse the £35m Wolves paid Porto two years ago for forward Fabio Silva, who has been loaned to Belgian side Anderlecht this season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Wolves against Fulham in the Premier League

Nunes, who scored in Sporting's 3-0 home win over Rio Ave on Saturday, has spent the last three-and-a-half seasons at the Lisbon club having joined from Estoril in January 2020.

He has made 76 appearances and scored seven goals in all competitions for the Lions. He also has eight caps and one goal for his country having made his debut for Portugal last year.

West Ham had also been in for Nunes this summer but Hammers boss David Moyes revealed last week "the player didn't want to come".

Nunes is set to become Wolves' third summer signing after the arrivals of Portuguese forward Goncalo Guedes from Valencia and Burnley defender Nathan Collins.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.