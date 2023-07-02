Brentford transfer news: Nathan Collins completes £23m club-record transfer to Bees from Wolves

Brentford have signed centre-back Nathan Collins from Wolves in a club-record £23m deal.

Collins, who signed for Wolves from Stoke last summer for around £20m, will surpass 21-year-old Germany forward Kevin Schade as Brentford's most expensive signing.

The 22-year-old Republic of Ireland international has 14 caps for his country. Collins is also now the most expensive Irish footballer.

Collins becomes Brentford's third signing of the summer, after goalkeeper Mark Flekken and forward Schade both joined from Freiburg on permanent deals.

"He's a very talented centre-back and still young," said Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

Image: Collins celebrates scoring for Ireland against Greece last month

"He has a lot of very good abilities that we value a lot. He's a composed and calm defender. His heading in both boxes is a big thing, both in open play and from set-pieces, which is massive in the Premier League.

"I also like his ability on the ball. He can carry the ball out of defence and also has the composure to find the right pass during build-up play.

"His character is really good, and we know that character is everything. He will fit into our culture, I have no doubt about that. I see leadership potential in Nathan. He's a perfect Brentford player - hungry and ambitious with a desire to learn."

Meanwhile, Wolves rejected a £30m bid from Napoli for defender Max Kilman earlier this week, with the club valuing the centre-back at £35m.

How much have Brentford spent in the window so far?

Image: Brentford spent £20m to make Kevin Schade's (right) loan permanent

The deal moves Brentford's summer spending so far to £55m, with Schade costing £20m and goalkeeper Flekken joining for £11m.

The west Londoners also had a £30m bid rejected for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson earlier in this summer transfer window.

In terms of outgoings, Brentford manager Frank has said just one player is up for sale this summer in goalkeeper David Raya.

Tottenham and Manchester United have expressed an interest in the Spain international, but are not willing to pay the £40m asking price placed on Raya by Brentford.

Brentford have striker Ivan Toney banned until January 16 after being charged with 262 breaches of the FA's betting charges in May.

Brentford start season at home to Spurs, live on Sky

Brentford will begin their 2023/24 Premier League campaign with the visit of Tottenham on Sunday August 13, live on Sky Sports.

The Bees will then travel to Craven Cottage to face west London rivals Fulham on August 19, before closing the first month of their third season in the top flight a week later on August 26, when Crystal Palace travel to the Gtech Community Stadium.

The second meeting with Fulham will take place on May 4. Thomas Frank's side face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 28 and at home on March 2.

On Boxing Day, Brentford host Wolves, with their first league fixture of 2024 coming on January 13, when Nottingham Forest travel to the capital. Following that match, the winter break will begin, ending one week later.

The final day of the Premier League season is on Sunday May 19, where the Bees will round off their campaign by hosting Newcastle.

