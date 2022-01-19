Celtic transfer latest: Matt O'Riley could become become fifth January signing

Matt O'Riley would be Celtic's fifth January signing; the midfielder has impressed in English League One this season; the fee would be £1.5m; manager Ange Postecoglou said last week he was not planning any more additions

Wednesday 19 January 2022

Midfielder O'Riley's scored seven goals in League One this season

Celtic are in talks to sign 21-year-old midfielder Matt O'Reily from MK Dons.

Celtic have already made four signings in January and manager Ange Postecoglou said last week he was not planning to add any more players before the transfer window closes.

Celtic are in talks to sign Matt O'Riley

But it now appears O'Reily could become signing number five with negotiations about a fee of £1.5m said to be progressing well.

The midfielder is believed to be attracting interest from a number of clubs including Blackburn, Huddersfield, Anderlecht and Venezia.

Swansea boss Russell Martin also interested in signing the player but it's thought they are already out of the running.

He's scored seven goals with five assists so far this season and has impressed in English League One.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is not planning to bring in any more new players in January despite several names being linked with the club.

O'Reily, who was an England youth international, moved to MK Dons last January after rejecting a new three-year first team deal at Fulham.

He is also eligible to play for both Denmark and Norway.

