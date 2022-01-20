Celtic transfer latest: Matt O'Riley joins on a four-and-a-half-year deal from MK Dons

Matt O'Riley is Celtic's fifth January signing; the midfielder has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal; the fee is £1.5m plus add-ons; watch Hearts vs Celtic live in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday live on Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.45pm

Thursday 20 January 2022 20:40, UK

Midfielder O&#39;Riley&#39;s scored seven goals in League One this season
Image: Matt O'Riley has scored seven goals from midfield in League One this season

Matt O'Riley has become Celtic's fifth January signing with the midfielder joining on a four-and-a-half-year deal, subject to international clearance.

Celtic triggered his release clause at MK Dons by offering £1.5m and Sky Sports News understands there are add-ons included in the deal.

The 21-year-old was also attracting interest from a number of clubs including Blackburn, Huddersfield, Anderlecht and Venezia.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said: "We're delighted to get Matt into the club. He's someone who should fit in well with the group we have here, both from on the field and also the kind of person he is.

"We're looking forward to having him as part of the group. He's a talented young player and I'm sure he'll enjoy his time here, and I'm sure he'll add to what we've already started."

Swansea boss Russell Martin had also been keen to sign the player but a move was later ruled out.

He's scored seven goals with five assists so far this season and has impressed in English League One.

O'Reily, who was an England youth international, moved to MK Dons last January after rejecting a new three-year first-team deal at Fulham. He is also eligible to play for both Denmark and Norway.

Scottish Premiership Team of the Week

Celtic’s Josip Juranovic celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 during a Cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Hibernian at Celtic Park,
Image: Celtic’s Josip Juranovic is in the team of the week

Celtic's victory over Hibernian followed by leaders Rangers' draw at Aberdeen has seen the gap between the sides cut to just four points at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Postecoglou's side impressed at Parkhead as they brushed Shaun Maloney's Hibs team with two first-half goals.

Full-back Josip Juranovic was one of those on target and a total of three Parkhead players were named in the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership team of the week.

Click here to see the full XI.

