Kylian Mbappe: Paris Saint-Germain accept world-record £259m bid for France international from Al Hilal

Paris Saint-Germain have accepted Al Hilal's world-record £259m bid for Kylian Mbappe.

The French champions have given the Saudi club permission to speak to Mbappe after putting him up for sale and leaving him out of their squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, having made it clear they only want to include players who are committed to the club.

Al Hilal's record-breaking offer is not the only one PSG have received. They have been approached with a mix of offers for Mbappe, including cash plus players, but Al Hilal have shown their intention by tabling the world-record bid.

Paris Saint-Germain believe at least five clubs are interested in signing Mbappe, with Tottenham among them.

There is said to already be a "hot market" for the France captain with the interested clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Barcelona.

Image: Mbappe's proposed move to Al Hilal would make him the most expensive player of all time, surpassing Neymar's £198m deal with PSG

PSG will listen to any offer and all proposals to sell Mbappe, and if it was left to the French champions they would just sell him to the highest bidder, although other clubs will struggle to come anywhere near to Al Hilal's offer.

The forward has one year remaining on his contract and is unwilling to sign a new one, with PSG believing he has already agreed to join Real Madrid for free next summer.

However, Real may now be tempted to make a formal bid for the player to make sure they do not miss out on him again.

Image: Spurs are among the Premier League clubs interested in Mbappe

PSG are determined not to lose Mbappe - who reportedly cost more than £150m when he signed from Monaco - for nothing.

Interested clubs have been alerted to the fact that PSG are even willing to loan Mbappe out for the season.

However, Mbappe is willing to dig his heels in, sit on the sidelines next season and leave for Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

The 24-year-old will not play for PSG again if he does not extend his contract.

What to watch on Sky Sports this week Enjoy live action from F1, The Ashes, Premier League and more with NOW Final Men’s Ashes Test – July 27 to 31 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Premier League Summer Series – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Belgian Grand Prix – July 28 to 30 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue – July 25 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Seniesa Estrada v Leonela Yudica – July 29 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Netball World Cup – July 28 to August 6 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Australia v New Zealand – July 29 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

St Helens v Leeds – July 28 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Analysis: Will Mbappe be convinced to move to Saudi Arabia?

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"It's all well and good the club giving Al Hilal permission to speak to Kylian Mbappe - but does Mbappe want to speak to Al Hilal? So far there has been no indication Mbappe is interested in moving to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career.

"A lot of people are saying, 'he only wants to go to Real Madrid, Al Hilal and all these other clubs are wasting their time'. But these Saudis, the sovereign wealth fund and PIF are the same people who have effectively just bought golf. They just bought a whole sport, pretty much.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player PSG captain Marquinhos has urged the club's board to resolve its dispute with Mbappe that has seen the star player put up for sale

"They're the same people who offered Tiger Woods $700m to sign up with the LIV Golf tour. If they can afford to spend $700m on Tiger Woods, who is past his best and approaching the end of his career, why wouldn't they throw enormous sums at Kylian Mbappe, who a lot of people would say is the best player in the world at the moment.

"There are some incredible numbers flying around. Some US outlets are reporting that Al Hilal are offering Mbappe something like €700m for one season and saying he can then go and move to Real Madrid. That is not something I've seen. All I know for sure, is this offer was made from Al Hilal to PSG on Saturday for €300m."

Saudi Mbappe interest was 'inevitable'

French football expert Jonathan Johnson:

"I think we can probably class this as being the best case scenario for PSG to be potentially receiving a world-record transfer fee from a club, who could potentially offer Mbappe a lucrative amount of money over a short period of time - which wouldn't necessarily put up any hurdles when it comes to his future desire to play for Real Madrid as well.

"The fact that it would be a relatively short-term deal for someone like Kylian Mbappe is [also] actually far more appealing than if it were a three or four-year contract.

"I think as well that it was inevitable at some point that Saudi Arabia was going to throw it's hat into the ring and at least make an attempt to try and prise Kylian Mbappe away from PSG, particularly given the way the situation has deteriorated, certainly over the last couple of days.

"PSG would accept this offer if the offer is firm and there is an indication that Kylian Mbappe would at least consider negotiating personal terms and hearing about this eye-watering proposition that Saudi Arabia would possibly make."

France's players' union threatens PSG with legal action

France's players' union has accused PSG of morally harassing Mbappe and threatened the club with legal action to protect the forward's rights.

A statement from the Union Nationale des Footballeurs Professionels (UNFP) said: "These players - all of them - must enjoy the same working conditions as the rest of the professional workforce.

"The UNFP feels it would be useful to remind managers that putting pressure on an employee - via the deterioration of their working conditions, for example - to force them to leave or accept what the employer wants constitutes moral harassment, which French law firmly condemns.

"So, yes, the UNFP reserves the right to take civil and criminal action against any club that behaves in this way."

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.