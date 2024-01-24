 Skip to content
Kieran Trippier: Bayern Munich end pursuit of Newcastle defender

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund told Sky in Germany they have pulled out of the deal to sign Kieran Trippier; Bayern made three offers for the defender, all of which were rejected by Newcastle

Wednesday 24 January 2024 20:00, UK

Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier arrives ahead of the Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne. Picture date: Saturday January 13, 2024.
Image: Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier was a Bayern Munich target this month

Bayern Munich have confirmed their pursuit of Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is over. 

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund has told Sky Germany the Bundesliga club have pulled out of the deal to sign the England full-back.

"The Kieran Trippier issue is over," he said. "We only do what we are 100 per cent convinced of. Only when it fits for us and the player and also for the club the player comes from. And that wasn't the case."

Bayern made three offers for the defender, the last of which was £13m on Tuesday night.

Newcastle rejected all of Bayern's approaches.

Trippier has seven assists in 19 Premier League matches for Newcastle this season but his performances have dipped in recent weeks.

He made multiple mistakes which led to goals in Newcastle's 3-0 defeat at Everton and their 4-1 loss against Tottenham.

Trippier's clumsy backpass was also responsible for Chelsea snatching a late equaliser in the Carabao Cup quarter-final loss against Newcastle, which the Magpies lost on penalties.

The ex-Tottenham player was one of the first major signings for Newcastle's Saudi Arabia ownership when he joined for £12m from Atletico Madrid in January 2022.

