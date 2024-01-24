Kieran Trippier: Bayern Munich end pursuit of Newcastle defender

Bayern Munich have confirmed their pursuit of Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is over.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund has told Sky Germany the Bundesliga club have pulled out of the deal to sign the England full-back.

"The Kieran Trippier issue is over," he said. "We only do what we are 100 per cent convinced of. Only when it fits for us and the player and also for the club the player comes from. And that wasn't the case."

Bayern made three offers for the defender, the last of which was £13m on Tuesday night.

Newcastle rejected all of Bayern's approaches.

Trippier has seven assists in 19 Premier League matches for Newcastle this season but his performances have dipped in recent weeks.

He made multiple mistakes which led to goals in Newcastle's 3-0 defeat at Everton and their 4-1 loss against Tottenham.

Trippier's clumsy backpass was also responsible for Chelsea snatching a late equaliser in the Carabao Cup quarter-final loss against Newcastle, which the Magpies lost on penalties.

The ex-Tottenham player was one of the first major signings for Newcastle's Saudi Arabia ownership when he joined for £12m from Atletico Madrid in January 2022.

Who will be on the move in the January window?

Opening on January 1 and closing at 11pm on February 1 in England and midnight in Scotland, keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms.

You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News, including daily transfer shows, and listen to our dedicated Transfer Talk podcast.