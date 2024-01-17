Jordan Henderson finalising agreement to join Ajax after terminating Al Ettifaq contract

An Ajax delegation is flying to Manchester this afternoon to meet with Jordan Henderson’s representatives and attempt to finalise his contract.

The Dutch giants are prepared to offer him an 18-month deal plus the option of a further year, but that time frame could also be lengthened.

If that meeting goes well, the Dutch club are prepared to organise a medical swiftly and get him registered to play at the weekend.

Ajax face RKC Waalwijk in the Eredivisie on Sunday, and are 23 points shy of league leaders PSV.

They believe Henderson could help them push for European qualification during the remainder of the campaign.

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday morning that Al Ettifaq had agreed to terminate the midfielder's contract to facilitate a move from Saudi Arabia.

Henderson played 19 times for Al Ettifaq, who former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard coaches.

The Saudi view: No hard feelings - it's part of football and life

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"The Saudi Pro League, Saudi Arabia Football Federation and Al Ettifaq are happy there has been a quick conclusion so everyone can move forward.

"They know Henderson was a good professional for the club but accept he didn't settle and respect his desire to leave.

"Once it became clear he wanted to leave, Al Ettifaq did not stand in his way. In fact they fast-tracked his departure so they could do business in this window.

"His contract will be terminated on financial conditions that mean the club will not really lose out.

"Everyone tried to make it work. It didn't. No one is to blame, no one is upset and there are no hard feelings. It's just part of football and life."

'Amsterdam excited by imminent Henderson arrival'

Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan:

"Things are going really rapid right now and the whole of Amsterdam is excited.

"Ajax fans cannot believe that a player of the stature of Jordan Henderson is actually going to join.

"It's almost 99 per cent sure now - just the signatures need to happen.

"Initially it was a deal for 18-months, but as I understand it now, it could be a permanent two-and-a-half year deal. That will be the only decision to make in the next sit down negotiations.

"We expect Jordan in Amsterdam on Thursday morning for a medical.

"There is no transfer fee but what we know is, Jordan will have to buy out his own contract. He had a contract with Al Etiffaq and he wants to break that - the player has to make a major payment. So that will have to be compensated.

"In terms of wages, Ajax are going to have to pay the biggest amount they've ever payed to a player."

