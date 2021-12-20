Jesse Lingard set to stay at Man Utd for remainder of season - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jesse Lingard is expected to see out the remainder of the season at Manchester United before leaving the club on a free transfer in the summer.

Managers and players have been left angry with their clubs and the Premier League for rejecting a 'festive firebreak' amid the upsurge in coronavirus cases which they believe will put safety at risk.

Newcastle United are set to make a formal complaint to the Premier League over the standard of officiating in their last three games after a series of controversial decisions went against Eddie Howe's side.

Tottenham Hotspur are set to seek legal advice over UEFA's decision to effectively throw them out of Europe even though the club are not planning to appeal.

Exeter Chiefs have been dealt a double blow following confirmation that international forwards Jonny Hill and Sam Skinner will leave the club at the end of the season.

THE SUN

Real Madrid are serious contenders to beat Manchester City and United in the race for superstar Erling Haaland.

Manchester United will fight to keep Edinson Cavani at Old Trafford next month amid interest from Barcelona.

Barcelona have approved a £1.3billion renovation of the Nou Camp despite the club being in financial crisis.

Premier League matches could again take place behind closed doors, according to reports.

Tottenham's Europa Conference League exit has seen English clubs slip behind their French and Dutch counterparts in UEFA's rankings.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left puzzled at the lack of hand sanitiser available ahead of his post-match press conference at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

DAILY MAIL

Premier League players and coaches are on a collision course with their own club executives over the drive to continue playing amid the Covid outbreak that has wrecked the fixture schedule.

The Premier League are in the dark over the spread of the Omicron variant among their clubs as Covid threatens to wreak havoc with the Christmas and New Year schedule.

Newcastle United are weighing up a move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

Barcelona have been alerted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's exile at Arsenal and would be interested in signing him on loan next month.

Arsenal are considering signing three Juventus stars in the upcoming January transfer window, according to reports.

Maurizio Sarri wants to be reunited with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga at Lazio, according to reports.