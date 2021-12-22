Arsenal's Charlie Patino being tracked by Barcelona - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...
THE SUN
Arsenal wonderkid Charlie Patino is being tracked by Barcelona.
Arsenal transfer target Dusan Vlahovic has been lauded by Micah Richards as he declared the Fiorentina star is the complete striker.
Charly Musonda revealed he told Chelsea he would play for free in a last ditch effort to stay with the club.
Rebecca Welch is to rewrite history again as the first female referee to take charge of an FA Cup third-round game.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
The Premier League will face more furious responses from players and managers on Thursday over accusations of putting welfare at risk with its congested festive fixture list.
Anthony Martial held talks over his future with Ralf Rangnick on Wednesday as the France striker eyes a move away from Manchester United next month.
Tottenham and West Ham fans clashed outside the stadium before their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie.
Oldham Athletic's controversial owner says he will overturn bans dished out to three supporters if they "apologise to everyone in the club" and start "behaving like proper fans".
England are considering a recall for Zak Crawley as part of a rejigged top six for the make-or-break Boxing Day Ashes Test.
DAILY EXPRESS
Chelsea are considering a £30m move for Barcelona full back Sergino Dest.
Chelsea face a conundrum on whether to keep Conor Gallagher or cash in on his enhanced reputation, with loan coach Carlo Cudicini claiming there has been interest from abroad for his services.
Ousmane Dembele is reportedly ready to go against his agent's advice and end speculation about his future by signing a new contract with Barcelona.
DAILY STAR
Liverpool could pip their rivals to the £64m signing of Erling Haaland with Mohamed Salah reportedly demanding the club bring him to Anfield.
DAILY MAIL
Scores of Premier League footballers, who have tested positive for Covid-19, are now back in contention for selection during Christmas after ministers cut the period of isolation.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants to bring in PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe to replace Antonio Rudiger at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.
Liverpool have reportedly identified Porto winger Luis Diaz as a potential target to solve their Africa Cup of Nations crisis in January.
Napoli are reportedly weighing up a potential move for Everton left-back Lucas Digne.
THE TIMES
The Professional Footballers' Association is demanding urgent talks with the sport's leaders about the fixture congestion and increasing demands on players.
Mark Wood looks set to return to England's attack for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne after impressing in Brisbane.
Players and officials at Yorkshire County Cricket Club are "likely" to have breached equality law in their treatment of Azeem Rafiq, a statutory quango has said.
Everton are ready to resurrect their interest in the Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson when the January transfer window opens.
SCOTTISH SUN
Ange Postecoglou has confirmed Kyogo Furuhashi and Tom Rogic could miss the rearranged Old Firm clash due to international duty.