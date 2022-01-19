Celtic transfer latest: Matt O'Riley passes medical ahead of a move to Parkhead

Matt O'Riley has passed a medical at Celtic ahead of a proposed move from MK Dons.
Celtic have already made four signings in January and manager Ange Postecoglou said last week he was not planning to add any more players before the transfer window closes.
But now the 21-year-old midfielder is poised to become a fifth new arrival after passing a medical.
Celtic triggered a release clause by offering £1.5m for the player and it's believed some add-ons are included in the deal.
The midfielder was also attracting interest from a number of clubs including Blackburn, Huddersfield, Anderlecht and Venezia, while Swansea boss Russell Martin was at one point keen to sign the player.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Lingard, Ndombele, Guimaraes
- Spurs want Kessie | Traore talks held | PSG want Ndombele swap
- Dembele accuses Barca of 'blackmail' | Club tell him he must leave
- Auba: I'm completely healthy | PSG, Juve, AC Milan make enquiries
- Man Utd prefer Lingard permanent deal | Newcastle still interested
- Newcastle closer to Carlos deal but face competition from London club
- PL Predictions: Watford to send Norwich closer to exit door
- Spurs captain Lloris agrees two-year contract extension
- Injured Raducanu: I didn't want to go out like that
- Arsenal in talks to sign USA 'keeper Turner
- Scottish Premiership fixtures | Results | Table
- Scottish Premiership live on Sky Sports
- Postecoglou: Griffiths' Celtic career is over
His stats in English League One this season are impressive, with seven goals with five assists registered.
O'Riley, who was an England youth international, moved to MK Dons last January after rejecting a new three-year deal at Fulham.
He is also eligible to play for both Denmark and Norway.
Scottish Premiership Team of the Week
Celtic's victory over Hibernian followed by leaders Rangers' draw at Aberdeen has seen the gap between the sides cut to just four points at the top of the Scottish Premiership.
Postecoglou's side impressed at Parkhead as they brushed Shaun Maloney's Hibs team with two first-half goals.
Full-back Josip Juranovic was one of those on target and a total of three Parkhead players were named in the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership team of the week.
Click here to see the full XI.
Follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports
Who will be on the move in January? The January transfer window closes at midnight on Monday January 31 in Scotland.
Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.