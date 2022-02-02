Arsenal plan £180m spending spree in summer - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal are planning the biggest spending spree in their history with up to £180m budgeted for summer signings including Aleksandar Isak, Dominic Calvert Lewin and Ruben Neves.

Steve Bruce is due to be named West Brom's new manager within days.

Derby County are picking up a bittersweet £600,000 cheque from Aston Villa for young Northern Ireland striker Omari Kellyman.

Ruud Gullit says black people are fed up with being overlooked for football's top jobs.

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been banished by England.

Paul Pogba is making a late bid to be in the squad for Friday's FA Cup fourth-round match against Middlesbrough.

Christian Eriksen will get the green light from Fifa to play in the 2022 World Cup - even if any heart screening flags up a potential problem.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Roy Keane is mulling over a sensational return to management with Sunderland after the Le ague One club offered the former Manchester United captain a chance to win promotion to the Championship.

Image: Roy Keane has been offered the Sunderland job, the Daily Telegraph reports

Everton have targeted Steve Hitchen for the club's vacant director of football role after he became the latest high-profile member of staff to quit Tottenham Hotspur.

Raith women's side have officially split from the Fife club in the wake of its controversial decision to sign the disgraced striker David Goodwillie.

Dawn Astle will seek direct meetings with current players from across professional football to speak about the game's dementia crisis and her own family's tragic experiences as part of a major new educational campaign.Ashley Giles has paid the price for England's Ashes humiliation with his job as director of cricket and head coach Chris Silverwood is expected to follow him next.

Tom Curry has been backed to become England's youngest Test captain since Will Carling, with Eddie Jones poised to announce his most inexperienced Six Nations team on Thursday.

Spectators will no longer be able to buy alcohol during the second half of Wales's Six Nations home matches after the potentially match-changing pitch invasion in their defeat by South Africa.

Lee Westwood has revealed that he signed an NDA with the Saudis, all but confirming that he is another European Ryder Cup heavyweight to have received an offer to play in the Super Golf League.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have confirmed that supporters will be able to exchange their shirts with Mason Greenwood's name emblazoned on the back for free.

Bryson DeChambeau has been offered a staggering £100m to be the face of the Saudi golf revolution.

Image: Mason Greenwood has stepped up security at his house after being released on bail, according to the Daily Mirror

Elliot Daly is in contention for a return to England's midfield for the first time since November 2016 against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The Premier League and EFL want clubs to embrace a raft of green proposals next season including plant-based food.

Barnet's players will hold talks with chairman Anthony Kleanthous on Thursday as they consider boycotting Saturday's trip to Aldershot over his handling of the race row that has engulfed the club.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has reportedly increased security measures on his home after he was released on bail on Wednesday.

Manchester United are growing increasingly confident of appointing Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino as their permanent manager this summer.

Carnage broke out in Glasgow's east end between supporters ahead of the Old Firm derby on Wednesday.

Amadou Haidara "didn't want" a January switch to Manchester United, according to RB Leipzig chief Christopher Vivell.

Ex-Southampton director Les Reed has set up an elite programme urging the next generation of football scouts to use old-school methods with data analysis to find Premier League stars of the future.