Youri Tielemans: Arsenal lead Manchester United in the race for Leicester star - Papers

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Arsenal are leading Manchester United in the race for Youri Tielemans as the Leicester star admitted he wants to play Champions League football.

Barcelona have ruled themselves out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund hotshot Erling Haaland.

Potential Chelsea buyers will be given the opportunity to hold talks with manager Thomas Tuchel and Marina Granovskaia before a £2.5billion takeover.

George Clooney has told fellow fans of struggling Derby County he would love to help out manager Wayne Rooney - by buying the club and sparing them of another point deduction.

Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Graham Stack has come out of retirement to play for seventh-tier side Chesham United.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta believes that the European Super League is "far from being abandoned".

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Crystal Palace could have new majority ownership for the first time since Steve Parish's group bought the club in 2010 as a by-product of the Chelsea takeover battle.

The FA's relationship with the government has become strained during a difficult week that climaxed with Boris Johnson's gaffe on Thursday that Ukraine should stage Euro 2028 - just hours after the UK and Ireland had officially declared their intention to jointly bid for the tournament.

Former Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny has confirmed his retirement from football after leaving Bordeaux in January - using his statement to strongly deny "shocking" allegations of racist behaviour from the club's ultras.

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala could make a move to bitter rivals Inter Milan as a replacement for Lautaro Martinez as the Serie A holders prepare to get rid of Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal to fund a summer deal.

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas has welcomed 30 Ukrainian refugees into his Paris-based mansion amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.

Tottenham are in talks with MLS club Orlando City about formalising a player exchange arrangement at youth team level.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea's insistence that the winning bidders to buy the club must commit at least £1 billion towards future investment will push the fee collected by Raine, the bank in charge of the sale, even higher

SUNDAY MIRROR

Wolves are set to hand Ruben Neves a bumper new deal in a bid to ward off transfer interest from Arsenal and Manchester United - but the Midlands outfit will cash in on their prized playmaker if he refuses to commit his future to the club.

England's LGBT+ fan group Three Lions Pride have praised Harry Kane for speaking out about the human rights concerns over Qatar, with the draw for the World Cup less than a week away.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos could be set to miss the upcoming Old Firm after confirmation of a thigh injury.