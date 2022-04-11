Paris Saint Germain are in talks to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Paris Saint Germain are in talks to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

Arsenal have launched a £25m bid to land Alvaro Morata ahead of Juventus, according to reports.

Wolves are looking at Benfica B starlet Martim Neto to potentially fill Ruben Neves' boots.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney are breathing a sigh of relief after travellers who set up camp next to their £20m mansion have finally been ordered to leave.

Image: Juventus striker Alvaro Morata

DAILY MAIL

Allan Saint-Maximim is set to be sold by Newcastle and the money reinvested in their rebuild.

Newcastle United have added Brighton's Leandro Trossard to their list of potential wing targets.

Cutting out sweets and fizzy drinks and relaxing dog walks are the keys to Dejan Kulusevski's early Tottenham success.

Up to 12 former Yorkshire staff are to be charged by the ECB in light of the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

DAILY MIRROR

As Manchester United look to move closer to appointing Erik ten Hag as their next manager, it has emerged that they may be able to bypass the Dutchman's Ajax release clause.

Arsenal have suffered a setback in the pursuit of Darwin Nunez as Manchester United emerged as one of the front runners to sign the Benfica striker.

Andriy Yarmolenko 's boyhood club in Ukraine have had their stadium left in ruins as a result of Russian shelling.

Image: Benfica striker Darwin Nunez

Former England schoolboy footballer Sam Harding has sadly died aged 20 after being struck by a vehicle at a "car meet" in Warrington, Cheshire.

Novak Djokovic has been labelled the "king of stupidity" by former World No 1 Marcelo Rios over the Serb's vaccination stance following a tough year for him.

Durham have said they will investigate claims made about their head coach James Franklin by India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Former Australia head coach Justin Langer is reportedly open to the prospect of coaching England.

One of America's brightest young talents Alysa Liu has announced her retirement from skating aged just 16.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

World Rugby will consider rolling out the 20-minute red card as a global law trial after a weekend featuring a number of controversial refereeing decisions.

Mike Brown has revealed the extent of his expletive-ridden spat with Eddie Jones in 2019, which occurred as the former England full-back was being dropped for the World Cup after being punched by drunk team-mate Ben Te'o.

A Manchester United supporters group say they are planning a wave of "constant, relentless" protests against the club's owners, the Glazer family, starting at Saturday's game against Norwich City at Old Trafford.

THE TIMES

The Premier League has been accused by the former sports minister Tracey Crouch of an "unacceptable conflict of interest" for using a law firm run by its interim chairman to carry out checks on club takeovers.

All four bidders on the shortlist to buy Chelsea would pass government checks to allow a takeover of the club, it has been reported.