Man Utd to go after Christian Eriksen when Erik ten Hag arrives while Spurs turn to Serge Gnabry - Paper Talk

Manchester City have again snubbed the chance to sign Paul Pogba on a free transfer this summer as he nears the end of his six-year spell at Manchester United.

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen is on Erik ten Hag's transfer wish-list for Manchester United.

West Ham will make a summer swoop for Michael Keane - if Everton go down.

Tottenham are plotting an ambitious swoop for former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry who is set to enter the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich this summer.

Arsenal are ready to renew their interest in Tammy Abraham if they secure a top-four finish and reach the Champions League for the first time since 2016/17.

Diogo Jota believes Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon could go on to become a world-class hit at the club.

Antonio Rudiger will leave Chelsea when his contract expires at the end of the season, with Real Madrid leading the race to sign the centre-back on a free transfer.

Manchester City will send an early riposte to Erik ten Hag by joining the summer battle for West Ham's £100m England star Declan Rice.

Manchester United are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Aston Villa coach Michael Beale spoke of his relief that his wife and three children were 'safe, well and at home' after they were involved in a motorway accident before the Premier League meeting with Leicester.

Barcelona manager Xavi has admitted the season has been 'difficult' after the Catalan giants lost Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain.

Sources close to Erling Haaland have insisted that the in-demand striker has 'not signed anything yet' after reports earlier this week claimed that Manchester City were closing in on the striking prodigy.

New Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag wants a Manchester city centre home and could be in the same block as Pep Guardiola's £2m pad.

Leicester want midfield powerhouse Ibrahim Sangare - after knocking his PSV team out of Europe.

Administrators at crisis club Derby shelled out a whopping £339,000 on a points penalty appeal... that was shelved.

Newcastle are interested in signing Benoit Badiashile, according to reports.

The Chelsea fan who became embroiled in a pitchside dust-up with Blues skipper Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed he wanted to ask his captain where the fight had gone.

Patrick Vieira is teeing up a second swoop for one of Wayne Rooney's Rams rookies, Malcolm Ebiowei.

Brentford are plotting an ambitious £15m move for Djed Spence and will fight Nottingham Forest for the player rated the EFL's best youngster.

Newcastle want to sign Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas, according to reports.

Manchester City keeper Gavin Bazunu is a target for Sheffield United.

Leeds are making a dramatic late bid to hijack Aberdeen babe Calvin Ramsay's move to Liverpool.

Lee Bowyer will pocket around £750,000 if he is axed by Birmingham City.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been promised "one or two" main signings this summer by technical director Edu.

Burnley will add Alex Neil to their wanted list of managers if they go down.

Rangers are battling it out with two Premier League clubs for the signature of Aberdeen youngster Lancelot Pollard.

Rangers have entered into talks with Belgian-based holding midfielder Abdoulaye Sissako and are favourites to snap up the Zulte Waregem star.