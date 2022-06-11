Manchester United poised to enter race for Robert Lewandowski - Paper Talk

Manchester United interested in Robert Lewandowski; Arsenal monitoring Marco Asensio's contract situation at Real Madrid; Tottenham ready to enter race to sign Richarlison from Everton
Saturday 11 June 2022 23:21, UK
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...
THE SUN
Manchester United will join the race for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski - if his dream move to Barcelona falls flat.
Chelsea have been given a transfer boost after Barcelona confirmed Ousmane Dembele has NOT signed a new contract offer.
Arsenal are in negotiations with newly-promoted Fulham over the sale of goalkeeper Bernd Leno.
DAILY MIRROR
Arsenal are among a clutch of clubs monitoring Marco Asensio's contract situation at Real Madrid.
Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, whose departure could force the Gunners to step up their pursuit of Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans.
Liverpool are considering sanctioning defender Nat Phillips' return to Bournemouth on loan next season.
THE GUARDIAN
Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement to buy Benfica striker Darwin Nunez and are finalising paperwork before completing an £85m deal.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Liverpool's progress pursuing Darwin Nunez means striker Sadio Mane is edging towards his departure from Anfield for Bayern Munich.
DAILY MAIL
Tottenham are in advanced negotiations to sign Everton forward Richarlison in a deal worth £51m.
Liverpool are attempting to drive down the fee for Darwin Nunez as director of football Julian Ward holds talks with Benfica after the Portuguese side demanded £85m for the Uruguayan striker.
Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley will launch a bid to rescue Derby County after contacting the club's administrators, with doubts emerging over Chris Kirchner's finances.
England players have made a private donation of just under six figures to Soccer Aid ahead of Sunday's charity match at the London Stadium.
DAILY STAR
Robert Lewandowski has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona this summer but Manchester United could now hijack the deal and sign the Polish striker.
SCOTTISH SUN
Hibernian defender Josh Doig has been targeted by Bologna as a potential replacement for Aaron Hickey, should Brentford manage to sign the 20-year-old Scot.