Manchester United poised to enter race for Robert Lewandowski - Paper Talk

THE SUN

Manchester United will join the race for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski - if his dream move to Barcelona falls flat.

Chelsea have been given a transfer boost after Barcelona confirmed Ousmane Dembele has NOT signed a new contract offer.

Arsenal are in negotiations with newly-promoted Fulham over the sale of goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Image: Bernd Leno has been displaced by Aaron Ramsdale at Arsenal

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are among a clutch of clubs monitoring Marco Asensio's contract situation at Real Madrid.

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, whose departure could force the Gunners to step up their pursuit of Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Image: Youri Tielemans scored for Belgium in a 1-1 draw with Wales on Saturday evening

Liverpool are considering sanctioning defender Nat Phillips' return to Bournemouth on loan next season.

THE GUARDIAN

Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement to buy Benfica striker Darwin Nunez and are finalising paperwork before completing an £85m deal.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Liverpool's progress pursuing Darwin Nunez means striker Sadio Mane is edging towards his departure from Anfield for Bayern Munich.

Image: Liverpool are closing in on Darwin Nunez

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham are in advanced negotiations to sign Everton forward Richarlison in a deal worth £51m.

Image: Richarlison is reportedly edging closer to a Goodison Park exit

Liverpool are attempting to drive down the fee for Darwin Nunez as director of football Julian Ward holds talks with Benfica after the Portuguese side demanded £85m for the Uruguayan striker.

Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley will launch a bid to rescue Derby County after contacting the club's administrators, with doubts emerging over Chris Kirchner's finances.

England players have made a private donation of just under six figures to Soccer Aid ahead of Sunday's charity match at the London Stadium.

DAILY STAR

Robert Lewandowski has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona this summer but Manchester United could now hijack the deal and sign the Polish striker.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hibernian defender Josh Doig has been targeted by Bologna as a potential replacement for Aaron Hickey, should Brentford manage to sign the 20-year-old Scot.