Transfer Talk Podcast: Is Josko Gvardiol perfect fit for Manchester City? | Liverpool's midfield without Jordan Henderson, Fabinho assessed

The team are back for another episode of the Transfer Talk podcast!

Listen and subscribe on:

Pete and Dharms are joined by football writer and podcaster Sam Tighe to discuss the latest from the summer transfer window.

They chat about the possible ins and outs at Premier League champions Manchester City, including the potential arrival of Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol and exit of winger Riyad Mahrez.

The panel also talk about the midfield reshuffle at Liverpool as they prepare to say goodbye to Jordan Henderson and Fabinho - but are the Reds now stronger with Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai in at Anfield?

Sam gives his view on Aston Villa's deal to sign Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen before discussion turns to how West Ham intend to splash the cash following the £105m sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal.

