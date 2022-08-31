Chelsea transfer news: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang talks advanced in deal with Barcelona which includes Marcos Alonso

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Barcelona over the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The transfer under discussion would see Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso go to Barcelona in a player-plus-cash deal for Aubameyang.

No agreement has been reached yet, but all parties are positive, hopeful and willing of getting a deal done ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm on Thursday.

Image: Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang suffered a minor fracture of his jaw in the attack on his home over the weekend.

The Gabon forward, who is expected to be out of action for three weeks, can resume non-contact training next week.

Chelsea are aware and sympathetic of his situation and it is thought the injury will not impact a potential transfer as talks advance.

The club still want to sign a forward and midfielder before the transfer window closes.

Thomas Tuchel has already spent £268m this summer on players, including Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Image: Edson Alvarez is the subject of a late bid by Chelsea

Chelsea have made a late £43m bid for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez - but could face a tough task of signing him.

