Bayern Munich preparing £90m bid for Harry Kane | Man Utd to offer Marcus Rashford new deal - Paper Talk

​​THE SUN

Bayern Munich are "working on" landing Tottenham striker Harry Kane in a blockbuster £90m transfer.

Manchester United will offer Marcus Rashford a new long-term deal.

Liverpool are reportedly targeting a move for Sofyan Amrabat, who has been impressing at the World Cup for Morocco.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed Portugal training on Wednesday ahead of their final group game amid speculation over a record-breaking move to Saudi Arabia.

Gareth Bale must decide by the end of February whether he will return to LAFC for the new season in the US.

England are using a special net for penalty practice every day ahead of the World Cup knockout stages.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United could well have new owners by the end of the season, according to reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly sensationally agreed a bumper £173m-a-year contract with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, which would make him the highest earner in sport.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has hit back at suggestions of a rift in the team's camp at the World Cup and appeared to accuse the French media of trying to derail his side's campaign.

Juventus CEO John Elkann is determined to take the club back to its glory days and that might even include the return of a few club legends as new board members.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea are reportedly in 'advanced talks' to sign 18-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama, who could be set to become the second acquisition of the Graham Potter era at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United and Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez has been tipped for a move to a top club by former Manchester City and Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta.

Argentina star Lionel Messi has received a grovelling apology from boxer Canelo Alvarez following a bizarre social media outburst.

THE GUARDIAN

A Premier League footballer under investigation for two alleged rapes has had his bail extended to a date in early January.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Eddie Jones' closest adviser accused Bill Sweeney, the Rugby Football Union chief executive, of leaking stories about the departures of England's backroom staff and described the Twickenham figurehead as "Slippery Bill".

England lock Joe Launchbury says the RFU knew of Wasps' demise for five years.

DAILY MIRROR

FIFA has issued a statement to try and reassure fans of their safety in Qatar after an England supporter was subjected to a lengthy and humiliating strip search while trying to enter a World Cup stadium.

French television viewers were left thinking that Antoine Griezmann had scored an injury-time equaliser against Tunisia when the station TF1 cut to an ad break believing the final whistle had gone.

SCOTTISH SUN

New Rangers boss Michael Beale has landed a starring role in the club's new Christmas advert - just two days after he was unveiled as manager.

Michael Beale says Rangers plan to add a further "one or two" key pieces to their backroom team - and insists he has the backing to add the "right player at the right price" in January.

DAILY RECORD

Al-Ahly have handed Celtic a major boost in their reported pursuit of Egyptian midfielder Mohamed "Afsha" Magdy - with the club reversing their hands off warning and naming their price.