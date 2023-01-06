Tottenham target Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to replace Hugo Lloris - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Tottenham have targeted England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to replace captain Hugo Lloris.

Big-hitting Premier League clubs have been told a £65m bid could land Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Josko Gvardiol has admitted that Liverpool is his "dream" club as the transfer battle over the centre-back intensifies.

Erik ten Hag is taking Manchester United back to the future - by using Sir Alex Ferguson's blueprint to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Crystal Palace are ready to fight Everton for Danny Ings' signature.

Sean Dyche heads a clutch of high-profile managers ready to answer Everton's SOS should Frank Lampard be sacked.

Newcastle, Everton, West Ham and Leeds are not prepared to pay Blackburn's £15m asking price to sell Ben Brereton Diaz in January.

Mykhailo Mudryk is split over joining Arsenal or Chelsea as the London clubs fight for the Shakhtar Donetsk winger's signature.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp conceded that he felt sympathy for Wolves after a broken VAR camera potentially denied them a legal winner at Anfield.

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Wout Weghorst after he appeared to wave goodbye to Besiktas supporters.

STAR ON SUNDAY

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds admitted to being left "completely and totally speechless" following his side's stunning victory in the FA Cup third round.

A Sikh semi-professional footballer took matters into his own hands after claiming an opposition player tried to pull down his patka - a religious head covering.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Erik ten Hag has slammed Manchester United's transfer policy prior to his arrival, claiming the club have signed 'average players' and that he need to make big changes to turn the team's fortunes around.

Benoit Badiashile has revealed his excitement at getting the chance to play alongside Thiago Silva at Chelsea

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is considering recalling young attacker Jack Diamond from his productive loan spell at Lincoln.

THE GUARDIAN

Mark Hughes has described Gianluca Vialli as a "beautiful human", as he paid an emotional tribute to his former Chelsea team-mate after his death at 58.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Ange Postecoglou says winning silverware is all but written into his Celtic contract.