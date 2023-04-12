Jude Bellingham: Real Madrid favourites to sign midfielder after Liverpool end interest - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

Real Madrid are favourites to sign Jude Bellingham after Liverpool ended their interest in the midfielder.

An independent regulator for football could be installed for the start of 2024-25 season, with a shadow regulator potentially in place for the start of next season.

Liverpool are drawing up a list of alternative targets to Jude Bellingham after deciding that the scale of their summer rebuild precludes a move for the England midfielder.

The number of football agents is expected to fall dramatically with the introduction of a new FIFA exam that requires applicants to study from a 528-page book.

Tickets for Arsenal's final Premier League game of the season against Wolves are selling for £10,000.

Manu Tuilagi is close to signing a fresh two-year contract at Sale Sharks, in a move that will buck the trend of England players leaving the Gallagher Premiership.

Manchester United have received a transfer boost with Barcelona plotting to sell Ansu Fati, according to reports.

Richarlison is facing an RSPCA investigation over claims his dogs are a noisy nuisance.

Liverpool have dramatically decided to pull out of the race to sign prime target Jude Bellingham as they prioritise a significant squad rebuild instead.

Jorge Sampaoli has been sounded out about becoming Nottingham Forest manager, with the club mulling over whether to replace Steve Cooper before the end of the campaign.

Howard Webb has appointed a first-ever technical director at the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) as he continues his revamp of the organisation.

Russian tennis player Anastasia Potapova has vowed not to wear a Spartak Moscow shirt on court again, after she was criticised for doing so during Indian Wells.

Orange cards could be used by referees at this year's Rugby World Cup, in a bid to avoid controversies such as the wrongful dismissal of England full-back Freddie Steward in Dublin last month.

Liverpool have decided not to pursue a deal for Jude Bellingham this summer as the cost of signing the England international would restrict the planned overhaul of Jürgen Klopp's squad.

A pair of trainers worn by NBA star Michael Jordan have sold for $2.2m (£1.8m), setting a record price at auction for game-worn sports footwear, Sotheby's announced.

Liverpool sprang a major surprise on Tuesday night when they pulled out of the race to sign their top transfer target Jude Bellingham this summer.

Nottingham Forest have sacked sporting director Filippo Giraldi in another big move from owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Nottingham Forest are working on a deal to appoint Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson in a senior football role.

An online petition calling on the UK government to make chanting about tragedies at football matches a criminal offence has gained more than 15,000 signatures in the space of a week.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber says bringing foreign referees into the Premier League to increase the pool of talent "has some attractions".

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has returned to training following a spell out with an ankle injury.

Fulham have announced an 18 per cent ticket price rise on adult season ticket renewals and introduced a new £3,000 ticket for the 2023-24 season.

Al-Nassr have reportedly parted ways with head coach Rudi Garcia after holding 'secret talks' with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Scottish football has been warned it is running the risk of another referees' strike.

Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay has rubbished claims they hit the panic button by sacking Robbie Neilson - insisting the decision was not driven by the fan "boo-ometer".

Barcelona hero Robert Lewandowski hopes that Lionel Messi will end his spell in Paris Saint-Germain's star-studded side - begging the Argentine to return to the Nou Camp.

Dave King says he's rejected a whopping £25.3m offer for his stake in Rangers.

Alfredo Morelos has been told to swap Scottish football for a tilt at Turkey by fellow Colombian international Alexis Perez.