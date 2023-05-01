Javi Gracia's position at Leeds under threat amid Sam Allardyce, Lee Bowyer links - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Leeds United could turn to Lee Bowyer to oversee their squad for the rest of the season if they decide to part ways with Javi Gracia.

Manchester United could have a secret weapon in their efforts to sign Jude Bellingham as their incoming director of football negotiations Chris Hargreaves looked after the Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder in his previous role at Adidas.

Referees' chiefs are willing to share the audio of Jurgen Klopp's confrontation with referee Paul Tierney during Sunday's clash with Tottenham, with one insider claiming it will exonerate the official and be a "smoking gun" for the Liverpool boss.

Tottenham could look to tempt James Ward-Prowse away from Southampton in the summer with their chances improved if the Saints are relegated.

Image: Could Tottenham swoop for James Ward-Prowse if Southampton are relegated

Arsenal, Brighton and Liverpool are among the clubs keeping tabs on Ajax youngster Devyne Rensch, who predominately plays as a right-back.

Wolves are weighing up a decision whether to offer Diego Costa a further one-year contract.

Manchester United defender Alex Telles, who has spent the season on loan with Sevilla, could be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer as reports in Spain continue to link him with a move to Al-Nassr.

Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, who became a pizza delivery boy after being dropped from France's national academy aged 15, has emerged as a possible summer transfer target for Chelsea.

Newcastle United are scouting Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, son of former France international Lilian and brother of another Premier League target Marcus.

Manchester United's search for a backup goalkeeper appears to be centering on Croatia international Dominik Livakovic, who they scouted at the weekend while playing for his club side Dinamo Zagreb.

Charlie Patino is likely to leave Arsenal in the summer and it appears any deal will be a permanent one as he is not keen on another year on loan despite his success at Blackpool.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has denied stories he has been given a deadline to decide whether he wants to become the next manager of Brazil.

THE ATHLETIC

Sam Allardyce is in the frame for a dramatic return to management with Leeds United strongly considering turning to the former England boss to rescue their season.

Chelsea are at risk of losing another member of their academy this summer with striker Malik Mothersille still unable to agree a new contract with the club.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's takeover bid for Manchester United reportedly includes a demand that he be allowed immediate control of transfers from the moment a potential deal is agreed.

Saudi Arabia is closing on a first significant tennis event with Jeddah emerging as the front-runner to host the end-of-season Next Gen ATP Finals on what would be a five-year deal.

THE TIMES

Image: Leeds United are considering Javi Gracia position as manager amid the club's looming relegation fears

Javi Gracia is set to be sacked by Leeds United after less than three months in charge with the club embroiled in a Premier League relegation battle. Director of football Victor Orta's role is also in question after a board meeting on Monday.

Chelsea are bracing themselves for the departure of a number of upset academy staff this summer if their player fire-sale includes home-grown talents like Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah.

FIFA will employ "concussion spotters" who will watch matches from a central TV control room at the Women's World Cup this summer to warn team doctors if there are signs of the brain injury being suffered by players.

Cycling's rulemakers are facing fresh criticism after transgender athlete Austin Killips won the final stage of the women's Tour of the Gila in the United States to claim the overall title.

THE GUARDIAN

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney insist their contract offer to retired former Wales international Gareth Bale is "serious from our side".

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to hold talks with Declan Rice over a summer move from West Ham as soon as this season concludes.

Image: Will Arsenal lure Declan Rice away from West Ham?

Jose Mourinho made it clear he had no interest in a third spell at Chelsea after being approached over a shock return by a club director, according to reports in Italy.

Arsenal are monitoring Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as they consider adding depth to their options at the back this summer.

THE SUN

Plymouth goalkeeper Callum Burton has attracted interest from three current Championship clubs - Birmingham City, Swansea and Reading - after helping the Pilgrims secure promotion to the second tier.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal are keeping their eye on news of a possible Barcelona return for Lionel Messi as any deal could see long-term target Raphinha become available as they look to cut costs.

Image: Raphinha trade Barcelona for the north London club?

DAILY RECORD

The Scottish Government is set to announce a crackdown on pyrotechnic devices after a display from both sides before the start of Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers left the pitch barely visible.

Celtic are reported to have scouted AEK Athens forward Levi Garcia for a second time this weekend but they were apparently joined by representatives of 14 other clubs.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Former Ibrox favourite Barry Ferguson says Rangers need to make signings in double figures this summer if they are to challenge city rivals Celtic.