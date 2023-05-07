Eden Hazard to see out Real Madrid contract as Wolves' Ruben Neves could join Barcelona in Ansu Fati swap - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Eden Hazard has revealed he will see out his contract at Real Madrid and will not be departing the club this summer.

Barcelona will reportedly 'give the OK' to sell Ansu Fati to Wolves, in a fascinating part-exchange deal that could see star midfielder Ruben Neves move to the Nou Camp.

Jordan Henderson has been supported by rival club supporters who have slammed some Reds fans for criticising their captain's decision to join in with singing the national anthem at Anfield.

Tom Cruise, Patrick Mahomes, Roger Federer and Serena Williams were among the star-studded line-up of celebrities descending on Florida for the Miami Grand Prix.

THE SUN

Harry Redknapp says seeing Sam Allardyce and Neil Warnock back has rekindled his desire to have another crack in management.

Piers Morgan has issued a rallying cry to Arsenal fans as the Premier League title race reaches boiling point.

​​​​​DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has received a positive update in his pursuit of Mauricio Pochettino.

DAILY STAR

Football fans can't get enough of the incredible finish to the Scottish League Two table as East Fife finished fourth ahead of Forfar who finished fifth.

THE GUARDIAN

Liverpool are in talks to hire Jorg Schmadtke as the club's sporting director.

Sean Dyche has admitted livelihoods are at stake in Everton's final four matches and he intends to restore "core values" to the club irrespective of its Premier League fate.

Jubilant scenes in the Celtic dressing room after they retained the Scottish Premiership.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Thousands of fans descended on Celtic Park after the full-time whistle to celebrate their team winning the title.