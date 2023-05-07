 Skip to content

Eden Hazard to see out Real Madrid contract as Wolves' Ruben Neves could join Barcelona in Ansu Fati swap - Paper Talk

Plus: Liverpool are in talks to hire Jorg Schmadtke as the club's sporting director; Chelsea owner Todd Boehly receives positive update in his pursuit of Mauricio Pochettino; Harry Redknapp says seeing Sam Allardyce and Neil Warnock back makes him want to have another crack in management

Sunday 7 May 2023 23:22, UK

Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Eden Hazard has revealed he will see out his contract at Real Madrid and will not be departing the club this summer.

Barcelona will reportedly 'give the OK' to sell Ansu Fati to Wolves, in a fascinating part-exchange deal that could see star midfielder Ruben Neves move to the Nou Camp.

Ruben Neves celebrates after extending Wolves&#39; lead against Liverpool

Jordan Henderson has been supported by rival club supporters who have slammed some Reds fans for criticising their captain's decision to join in with singing the national anthem at Anfield.

Trending

Tom Cruise, Patrick Mahomes, Roger Federer and Serena Williams were among the star-studded line-up of celebrities descending on Florida for the Miami Grand Prix.

THE SUN

Also See:

Harry Redknapp says seeing Sam Allardyce and Neil Warnock back has rekindled his desire to have another crack in management.

Piers Morgan has issued a rallying cry to Arsenal fans as the Premier League title race reaches boiling point.

​​​​​DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has received a positive update in his pursuit of Mauricio Pochettino.

Former Tottenham and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino

DAILY STAR

Football fans can't get enough of the incredible finish to the Scottish League Two table as East Fife finished fourth ahead of Forfar who finished fifth.

THE GUARDIAN

Liverpool are in talks to hire Jorg Schmadtke as the club's sporting director.

Sean Dyche&#39;s changes inspired Everton to a 1-0 win over Arsenal

Sean Dyche has admitted livelihoods are at stake in Everton's final four matches and he intends to restore "core values" to the club irrespective of its Premier League fate.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Jubilant scenes in the Celtic dressing room after they retained the Scottish Premiership.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Thousands of fans descended on Celtic Park after the full-time whistle to celebrate their team winning the title.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Complete Sky Sports

Sky Sports F1