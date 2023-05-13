Alexis Mac Allister: Liverpool ready to clinch £70m deal for Brighton midfielder - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Liverpool are ready to end the race for World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister with a £70m deal for the Brighton midfielder.

Ferland Mendy has been told that he can leave Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal eyeing a move in a bid to add to their squad depth.

Chelsea's prospective new head coach Mauricio Pochettino is desperate to sign a new goalkeeper, and Edouard Mendy's performance against Nottingham Forest underlined why.

Arsenal are set to face significant competition from Manchester United this summer in the race to prise Declan Rice away from West Ham.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Sheikh Jassim remains in the race to buy Manchester United, despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe appearing to be in pole position.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

James Anderson is unlikely to play any further part in Lancashire's clash with Somerset because of a groin injury sustained when bowling in the match.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Mauricio Pochettino is getting ready to arrive at Chelsea with Lautaro Martinez, Declan Rice, Alexis Mac Allister and Emi Martinez all targets.

THE SUN

Kyle Walker is ready to snub interest from abroad and see out the final 12 months of his contract at Manchester City.

Arsenal have a Met Police officer stationed at their training ground to prevent players being targeted by thieves.

Lisandro Martinez is in line for a hefty pay rise this summer - as soon as Manchester United's ownership saga is finally resolved.

Spurs are set to make Dejan Kulusevski's loan move permanent this summer.

DAILY STAR ON SUNDAY

Football fans were fuming with the treatment Lionel Messi received from PSG's ultras as he played for the first time since being suspended by the Ligue 1 club for missing training.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney led the celebrations on social media after Notts County again came from behind to secure an emotional Wembley promotion via penalties.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Ange Postecoglou confessed that for the first time in his Celtic era the team gave up - branding the defeat against Rangers a desperate display.