Philippe Coutinho: Aston Villa sign Barcelona midfielder on loan until the end of the season

Philippe Coutinho has joined Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season.

The agreement, which is subject to the player completing a medical and receiving a work permit, also includes an option to buy and Coutinho will travel to Birmingham in the next 48 hours.

Villa are paying less than 50 per cent of Coutinho's weekly wage, plus bonuses, Sky Sports News has been told.

Coutinho wanted to return to England and play regular football and sees Villa as an ambitious club that are building something special for the future.

The Brazil midfielder knows manager Steven Gerrard well having spent two-and-a-half years with him at Liverpool, and is said to already know a lot about Villa and their squad.

One source has told Sky Sports News there was also a chance Coutinho could return to Liverpool this month and he would be happy to return to Anfield.

However, it is understood Liverpool were not pursuing a move for the 29-year-old during the January transfer window.

Coutinho was signed by Barcelona from Liverpool for a club-record £146m in January 2018, but he has struggled to hold down a first-team place at the Nou Camp and spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Bayern Munich.

Gerrard: Coutinho a serial winner

Speaking on Thursday ahead of signing Coutinho, manager Steven Gerrard said:

"Sixty-three caps for Brazil, a serial winner, was incredible at Liverpool, so I can understand why he's linked to a lot of football clubs," said Gerrard.

"I can understand why a lot of supporters up and down the country are speaking about him. I don't think you get a nickname as a magician if you're not a special footballer, so he's someone I have an incredible amount of respect for.

"But I don't want to add to any speculation, because he belongs to Barcelona."

Analysis: Coutinho could fill Grealish void

The way I love coutinho 😂 that guy — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) February 4, 2015

Jack Grealish once commented that Philippe Coutinho was one of his favourite players to watch on YouTube. "He always has that one, you know, where he goes left and drops like a little shimmy, which is what I like doing myself." Now the journey has come full circle.

While Grealish perfected his art enough to earn a £100m move to Manchester City, Coutinho returns to the Premier League to replace him at Aston Villa. If the Brazilian can repeat the form that took him from Liverpool to Barcelona it will be an ideal signing.

There are similarities between the two players. Grealish praised Coutinho's ability to "go past players like they aren't there" and that is what Villa so loved about their former captain. They have missed having that player who can make things happen this season.

Is the Coutinho idolised by Grealish still there? At 29, there is time to recapture his best form under old team-mate Steven Gerrard, but his career has drifted at Barcelona. If, like Grealish, Coutinho is inspired by being the main man at Villa Park, there is fun to be had.

