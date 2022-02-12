Chelsea considering surprise Adam Webster move - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

Chelsea are mulling over a summer move for in-form Brighton star Adam Webster as they prepare themselves for a defensive shake-up.

Marc Overmars could be banned from Dutch football for life over the sexting scandal that forced his resignation from Ajax.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp appears to have dropped a huge clue over the future of forward Sadio Mane after conceding "clubs think differently" about a player's age nowadays.

Mauricio Pochettino has been criticised in France for his inability to manage Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi.

Kylian Mbappe moved one step closer to breaking Lionel Messi's long-standing record after scoring a dramatic late winner for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Football Association has said it will not contribute to a new fund for the care of former footballers suffering from dementia and other neurodegenerative conditions that was to be backed by the game's major stakeholders, including the Premier League.

The Rugby Football Union has received a major financial boost with an injection of £90m as part of the deal that saw private equity firm CVC take a stake in the Six Nations.

British skeleton, one of the nation's best funded winter sports, is facing a brutal Olympic post-mortem after its medal-winning athletes were reduced to helpless back-markers in Beijing, and a row erupted over equipment.

Death threats, harassment and other intimidation tactics have been used against British journalists reporting on the Winter Olympics doping scandal involving one of Russia's star figure skaters.

The United States would be prepared to bring criminal proceedings against Russia over the Winter Olympics drugs test controversy surrounding 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva, the head of the US Anti-Doping Agency said on Friday.

THE RSPCA has denied West Ham manager David Moyes' suggestion it may give disgraced footballer Kurt Zouma animal welfare lessons.

Reading fans stormed onto the Madejski pitch after a 3-2 defeat against Coventry left them only two points above the relegation zone.

Fuming Birmingham fans lobbed tennis balls onto the pitch in protest against the club's owners.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho threatened to walk away from his pre-match press conference as he snapped at reporters.

Aberdeen fans gave their flops pelters after they crashed out of the Scottish Cup at Fir Park.

Under-fire boss Stephen Glass has vowed he will not quit after Aberdeen were knocked out.