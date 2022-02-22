West Ham increase Declan Rice valuation to £120m amid Man Utd interest - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national and international newspapers...

THE SUN

West Ham have reportedly bumped up Declan Rice's valuation to more than £120m amid interest from Manchester United.

Arsenal have reportedly been dealt a blow with Roma unwilling to permanently sign Ainsley-Maitland Niles.

Crystal Palace are facing a fight to keep Michael Olise this summer.

Roy Keane rejected the chance to manage Sunderland for a second time because he wanted longer than the six-month contract he was offered.

THE ATHLETIC

Tottenham have yet to approach Harry Kane over a new contract, with the striker assessing the club's progress and outlook before deciding his future.

Image: Harry Kane's future is undecided at Tottenham

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has the backing of the club's board despite a poor run of form.

Jonjo Shelvey and Fabian Schar are close to signing new contracts at Newcastle United.

DAILY MIRROR

Wembley Stadium could host the 2022 Champions League final if UEFA decides to strip St Petersburg in light of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Nottingham Forest's efforts to tie Brennan Johnson to a new contract have dented Newcastle, Leeds, and Crystal Palace's chances of signing the 20-year-old Wales midfielder.

DAILY MAIL

Real Madrid are set to rival Manchester United for the services of Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Image: Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the Man Utd post

INDEPENDENT

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea says he is open to signing a new contract at Old Trafford.

DAILY RECORD

Hibs star Ryan Porteous is at the centre of a police probe amid claims a woman was hit with a tumbler on a night out.

Axel Witsel insists Borussia Dortmund's Europa League hopes are not yet dead and buried as he warned Rangers to beware a BVB backlash at Ibrox.

Defender Nathan Patterson looks set to be offered a chance by Frank Lampard as he waits to make his Everton debut.

SPORT

Liverpool and Manchester City are out of the running to sign Paris Saint-Germain main man Kylian Mbappe.

Image: Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a summer move to Real Madrid

CALCIOMERCATO

Serie A champions Inter Milan are monitoring Gabriel Jesus' situation at Manchester City.

TUTTOMERCATOWEB

Arsenal and Newcastle United face competition from Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan for the signature of Lille striker Jonathan David.