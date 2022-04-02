Barcelona will offer Sergino Dest to Bayern Munich as part of a bid to sign Robert Lewandowski - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona will offer Sergino Dest to Bayern Munich as part of a bid to sign Robert Lewandowski, who has expressed his desire to join Xavi Hernandez's revolution at the Camp Nou, according to reports.

Barca have already shortlisted Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette as backup option, according to reports, with the Frenchman's contract expiring in three months' time.

Manchester United could be in line to save a significant amount on their weekly wage bill, with four of their higher earners in line to leave the club in the summer.

THE SUN

Newcastle are set to snatch stopper Robert Sanchez from Brighton and make him their new No 1.

Image: Lewis Dunk took the goalkeeper's jersey following the dismissal of Robert Sanchez

DAILY MAIL

Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji has claimed he is 'fully focused' on playing for the German giants, despite reports linking with a move to Manchester United this summer.

Former Newcastle winger David Ginola says the Magpies must 'hold onto' Allan Saint-Maximin during the summer transfer window.

DAILY STAR

Romelu Lukaku has already been linked with a move away from Chelsea next summer, and now Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has hinted that the striker may have to leave the club.

Mohamed Salah is the "perfect player" for Liverpool and would not be as effective if he leaves to join Barcelona or Real Madrid, according to former Reds defender Markus Babbel.

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is ready to snub Newcastle and return to Germany this summer.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United's hopes of sealing a summer swoop for Kalvin Phillips have been dealt a blow, with reports claiming that Aston Villa are set to join them in the race for the Leeds star.

Image: Kalvin Phillips has made 15 appearances for Leeds so far this season

Manchester United are planning a 'high transfer offer' for Barcelona defensive sensation Ronald Araujo, according to reports in Spain.

Birmingham City are reportedly bracing themselves for Premier League and European interest in 17-year-old midfield prodigy George Hall.

THE TIMES

Ralf Rangnick has told the Manchester United board they cannot afford to keep repeating the errors of the past as he criticised them for buying players who lack aggression and who do not have the right DNA to make the club great again.

THE INDEPENDENT

Veteran goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will be handed a new one-year deal at West Ham.