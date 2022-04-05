Arsenal among the teams keen on the former Man Utd forward Memphis Depay - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Barcelona flop Memphis Depay is being "seduced" by a return to the Premier League, with Arsenal among teams keen on the former Man Utd forward.

Former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi could make a return to England in the summer but, after signing him for only £6m, Union Berlin want £25m for the Newcastle and West Ham target.

Adama Traore's hopes of a long-term return to Barcelona appear to be receding, with the Wolves loanee going through a bad patch of form.

PSV Eindhoven striker Cody Gakpo admits he would love a move to the Premier League, where he enjoys watching Liverpool and Virgil van Dijk play.

Manchester United are spending millions on state-of-the-art upgrades to their Aon Training Complex at Carrington which include a games room.

Arsenal are set to offer a new contract to young forward Khayon Edwards, who has been dubbed "the next Bukayo Saka".

Mohamed Salah will commit his future to Liverpool, according to the Egyptian sports minister.

The Russian FA has withdrawn its appeal against FIFA's World Cup ban.

Wimbledon chiefs are in talks with the Government to see if stars from Russia and Belarus can compete.

THE GUARDIAN

Steve McClaren could return to Manchester United as assistant manager if Erik Ten Hag, who worked as McClaren's assistant at FC Twente, takes over at Old Trafford.

Trevor Bayliss, who won the World Cup when he was England head coach, has held talks with Cricket Australia about the vacancy left by Justin Langer's post-Ashes departure in February.

DAILY MAIL

Ken Griffin is set to fly to London to hold talks with Chelsea's hierarchy, alongside Tom and Laura Ricketts, and underline his commitment to buying the Premier League club.

Crystal Palace will listen to offers for winger Wilfried Zaha in the summer now they are in position to cope without him because of the emergence of Michael Olise and Ebere Eze.

Police are on alert amid concerns that Liverpool supporters are attempting to buy tickets in Manchester City sections of Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final.

Ralf Rangnick is set to work just six days a month when he begins a consultancy role at Manchester United this summer.

Real Madrid are prepared to let Eden Hazard leave on loan this summer after an injury-plagued three seasons in Spain.

Newcastle have identified Nottingham Forest's Brennan Jonson as a summer target after scouting him in recent weeks. The Magpies are open to offers for winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

Manchester City are keen on Le Havre midfielder Ilyes Benlebsir.

Ben Stokes will have a scan on his knee after experiencing pain on the tour of the Caribbean.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are keeping tabs on RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Lainer and, according to reports, could secure his signature with the help of current boss Ralf Rangnick, who brought him to the Bundesliga club back in 2017.

Paris Saint-Germain might not have done themselves any favours in their pursuit of Paul Pogba by offering the midfielder less than Manchester United had put forward in an attempt to keep him.

DAILY MIRROR

Newcastle are set to miss out on top summer transfer target Sven Botman as AC Milan are closing in on a deal to land the Holland and Lille centre-back, but are planning on another spending spree.

Cristiano Ronaldo has handed Manchester United a big boost by returning to training ahead of their trip to Everton on Saturday.

Wolves will make a final effort to tie Ruben Neves to a new long-term deal before they are potentially forced to listen to summer offers.

West Brom are trying to tie down Dara O'Shea to a new deal after Steve Bruce tipped the defender as a future club captain.

THE TIMES

Wimbledon organisers remain in discussions with the UK government over the "complex and challenging" participation of Russian players at this summer's championships.

Some of the richest individuals in sport are descending on Stamford Bridge this week for face-to-face meetings that will go some way to determining who will win the battle to buy Chelsea.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

French Open organisers have no plans to bar Russian star Daniil Medvedev from this summer's tournament.

Eddie Jones is risking further trouble during his time as a consultant with Suntory Sungoliaths in Japan after Australia's Samu Kerevi revealed he had already asked about some of England's secrets.

Ken Griffin flew to London on Tuesday to meet Tom and Laura Ricketts over their bid to buy Chelsea, as the group held face-to-face discussions with club executives ahead of next Monday's deadline for the shortlisted bidders to make their improved offers.

American businessman Chris Kirchner, who is attempting to buy Derby County, has faced fierce criticism over historical social media posts using homophobic and misogynistic language.

Michel Platini has filed a criminal complaint against FIFA president Gianni Infantino, accusing him of peddling influence.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Andy Halliday feels Rangers' failure to make successful additions to their squad in January was the turning point in the chase for the Scottish title.