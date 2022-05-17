Manchester City target Brighton's Marc Cucurella to solve left back problem - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City have targeted Brighton's Marc Cucurella to fill their problem left-back position and will make a £30m move this summer.

Image: Marc Cucurella (right) has been in impressive form for Brighton

Lionel Messi's father and agent has denied claims that he has agreed to join Inter Miami and acquire a 35 per cent stake in David Beckham's franchise when his PSG contract expires next year.

Crystal Palace are now giving serious consideration to flying up to Merseyside just hours before Thursday's clash at Everton to avoid being awoken by fireworks in the middle of the night.

Manchester United trio Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho are set to be back in contention for their final day of the season clash with Crystal Palace.

Marco van Basten has urged Erik ten Hag to make Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech one of his first signings as Manchester United manager.

Brentford are pushing to win the race to sign versatile Scottish defender Aaron Hickey.

THE SUN

Gabriel Jesus' agents are in "no hurry" to sort the player's future after Arsenal's Monday night collapse.

Image: Man City striker Gabriel Jesus

Chelsea are eyeing up Eintracht Frankfurt teenager Luka Hyrylainen.

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is reportedly willing to take a £100,000-a-week pay cut in order to join Barcelona this summer.

Tottenham and England legend Teddy Sheringham expects "top professional" Harry Kane to stay put this summer ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

THE TIMES

Bruce Buck and Marina Granovskaia are part of a Chelsea management team that will receive £50m in bonuses once the Todd Boehly-led takeover of the club has been completed.

Antonio Conte is in line to collect a bonus of about £2.5m if he leads Tottenham Hotspur into the Champions League.

Jonny Bairstow is expected to be rested for at least the first two Tests against New Zealand having played almost non-stop since the start of October.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal's likely failure to qualify for next season's Champions League will not prevent the club from investing heavily in the first-team squad this summer, with Mikel Arteta desperate to recruit a handful of quality additions to his young team.

Todd Boehly's Chelsea takeover is set to receive the green light from the Premier League this week, as it emerged a former Unicef chief executive has written to the Government promising Roman Abramovich cannot benefit from the deal.

Dean Henderson is more likely to leave Manchester United on loan this summer than in a permanent deal, with Newcastle among the clubs weighing up a move for the England goalkeeper.

Image: Man Utd goalkeeper Dean Henderson

Brendan Rodgers is considering a £14m bid for RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman as he prepares for a summer overhaul of his squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo has surprised fellow Cheshire residents by joining his local gym - albeit an exclusive, £255 per month gym - and working out there in addition to sessions at Manchester United's training ground, and his own private space at home.

Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir is edging closer to a move to Real Madrid from Manchester City this summer.

DAILY MIRROR

West Ham want £20m Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis.

Manchester United will do battle with rivals Manchester City for the signing of River Plate prospect Enzo Fernandez this summer, according to reports in his native Argentina.

Roma have reportedly expressed their concerns to Jose Mourinho over whether or not to pursue Nemanja Matic from Manchester United.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool are set to battle Manchester United for the signing of Antony this summer despite the Ajax star's manager Erik ten Hag joining the Red Devils.

Tottenham have reportedly sent a proposal to Rennes forward Martin Terrier as Antonio Conte eyes prolific back-up for talisman Harry Kane.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers youngster Chris McKee is poised to join Linfield on a permanent deal.

DAILY RECORD

Shrewsbury Town kid Ben Crompton has reportedly turned down a deal with Celtic ready to swoop.