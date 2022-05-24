Antonio Conte will be offered six summer signings in a bid to keep him at Tottenham - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham Hotspur will offer Antonio Conte six summer signings in a plea for the Italian to stay. Tottenham's managing director of football, Fabio Paratici, will hold talks with Conte when he flies into Italy this week.

AC Milan are preparing a new contract for England defender Fikayo Tomori after a series of impressive performances during their Serie A title success.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United duo Alex Telles and Hannibal Mejbri have been named as the two Manchester United stars who were involved in a heated training ground bust-up earlier this month.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City have set their sights on securing a new central midfielder, with Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips top of a list of replacements for departing captain Fernandinho.

Image: Man City are keen to sign Kalvin Phillips

Burnley's owners are seeking further loans to help them service existing debt as they grapple with the financial calamity of the club's relegation to the Championship.

Tottenham are closing on a free transfer move for Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster to provide further support for current No 1 Hugo Lloris.

Formula One's race in Monaco 'is at risk of being axed from the calendar' with concerns mounting that the sport has 'outgrown the harbour'.

DAILY EXPRESS

Sebastian Vettel 'chased down thieves on a scooter' after being robbed in Barcelona. The Aston Martin star chased down the thieves after they stole a backpack from his car, according to reports.

THE SUN

Tottenham's senior stars have urged the club to back Antonio Conte in the transfer market this summer with the likes of Arsenal target Gabriel Jesus and former Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen among the names under consideration.

Wolves have offered a bumper new contract to Morgan Gibbs-White after a superb loan spell with Sheffield United alerted Serie A champions AC Milan to his ability.

Dorset Police informally reminded three officers of their responsibilities after they were caught on CCTV celebrating Bournemouth's promotion back to the Premier League on the Vitality Stadium pitch earlier this month while off duty.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is pondering a move for Roma striker Tammy Abraham as part of a busy summer which will most likely see nine senior players leave the club.

Raheem Sterling will think about his Manchester City future after England's Nations League matches in June, when his contract with the Premier League champions enters its final year.

The Monaco Grand Prix is no longer F1's crown jewel and could lose its annual slot amid crowded schedule.

Bob Arum claims Tyson Fury could come out of retirement to face the winner of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

DAILY MIRROR

Edinson Cavani was furious after the Manchester United hierarchy ordered him to give up the No 7 shirt to Cristiano Ronaldo at the start of the season, according to reports. The Uruguayan striker wore the jersey during his debut season at Old Trafford but had to relinquish it two days after Ronaldo returned to the club.

Image: Edinson Cavani is said to have been annoyed at having to give up the No 7 shirt when Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Man Utd

Everton are ready to offer Burnley defender James Tarkowski a deal worth around £5m per season to tempt him to Goodison Park.

Arsenal want to sign Getafe left-back Mathias Olivera according to reports in Italy, another hint that Nuno Tavares might not have a long-term future at the Emirates.

THE GUARDIAN

Justin Thomas credits caddie 'Bones' Mackay for his US PGA comeback win.

Kylian Mbappe has denied that his new PSG contract gives him the power to influence transfers, sack the manager and appoint his sporting director of choice, saying he "will not go above the role of a footballer".

THE TIMES

Manchester City will press ahead with their efforts to sign a central midfielder and are considering making a bid for Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have agreed terms with Cameron Carter-Vickers over a permanent move to the Scottish champions but still face a mid-June deadline from Tottenham to finalise a transfer fee or they will allow other teams a chance to move in.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are weighing up a move for Millwall teenager Zak Lovelace, the second-youngest player to play senior football for the Championship club at the age of 16. Cross-border rules mean he could join the Ibrox club for only £200,000 in compensation.