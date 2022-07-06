Flynn Downes: West Ham in advanced talks for £12m Swansea City midfielder

West Ham United are in advanced talks with Swansea City over the signing of midfielder Flynn Downes, who will undergo a medical in the next 24 hours.

Sky Sports News has been told a deal thought to be worth £12m is close to being finalised with West Ham increasingly confident they can complete the signing.

The Hammers are light in the central midfield area after club captain Mark Noble retired in the summer and the former Ipswich midfielder could fill that combative void.

West Ham are still waiting on a decision from Jesse Lingard on whether he is to join the club after his release from Manchester United.

The Hammers feel they have made a good offer and remain hopeful he will sign following his release from Manchester United.

Lingard scored nine Premier League goals in 16 starts for West Ham in a loan spell in the second half of the 2020/21 season.

The forward officially become a free agent on July 1 when his United contract expired. Newcastle tried to sign Lingard in the January transfer window.

West Ham have completed their first signing of the summer, landing Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd.

The Moroccan defender has signed a five-year contract with David Moyes' Hammers, in a deal that will cost the east Londoners around £30m, including add-ons.

Aguerd is Moyes' first foray into the transfer window, as West Ham plan to improve their squad ahead of a season that will see them combine Premier League improvement with a first Europa Conference League campaign.

