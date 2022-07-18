Matthijs de Ligt: Juventus defender to join Bayern Munich in £68m (€80m) deal

Bayern Munich have agreed a £68m (€80m) deal with Juventus to sign centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

The Bundesliga champions will pay an initial £59.5m (€70m) plus a further £8.5m (€10m) in add-ons.

The 22-year-old Netherlands international is expected to sign a five-year contract until the summer of 2027.

It is understood De Ligt could complete his medical in Munich on Monday and sign the deal. The defender should then join the team on board their flight to the USA, which is also on Monday.

Robert Lewandowski's departure to Barcelona has helped Bayern to finance the signing of De Ligt and the club's sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, was recently in Turin to open negotiations with Juventus.

Chelsea had also been tracking De Ligt this summer as they try to replace both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who left on free transfers. They recently agreed a deal for Kalidou Koulibaly.

De Ligt has spent the past three seasons with Juventus after joining from Ajax, and has won one Serie A title and one Coppa Italia during his time in Turin.

