Chelsea on the brink of completing deal for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Jules Kounde from Sevilla as Thomas Tuchel continues his summer spending spree following the arrivals of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Cristiano Ronaldo has clarified that his proposed move to Atletico Madrid is based purely on playing in the Champions League, rather than how much he will be earning, according to reports in Spain.

DAILY MAIL

Frenkie de Jong has no interest in joining Manchester United because he dislikes the city and believes the club is run erratically, a new report in Spain has claimed.

Jesse Lingard has been offered an initial two-year deal by Nottingham Forest as they hope to beat West Ham to the signature of the England midfielder.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Where to next for Jesse Lingard? Mark McAdam gives the latest update on the 29-year-old.

Nottingham Forest are exploring a deal for Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis.

West Ham's summer signing Nayef Aguerd could be an injury doubt ahead of the new Premier League season, having suffered an ankle injury in their pre-season defeat to Rangers on Tuesday.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has claimed he was 'very close' to leaving the club last summer, insisting the 'door was open' to say goodbye to the Emirates Stadium.

Rangers are exploring a potential move for highly-rated Besiktas left-back Ridvan Yilmaz after completing the £4m signing of central defender Ben Davies.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Germany's Florian Pettenberg reports that Crystal Palace are close to agreeing a deal for Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards.

THE SUN

Manchester City believe Brighton's asking price for defender Marc Cucurella is around £20m too high.

THE TIMES

Bruno Fernandes has said that Cristiano Ronaldo must be given time and space to deal with the family issue that prevented him from joining Manchester United's pre-season tour.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The blueprint for a new 'Club World Cup' is understood to have been agreed with a tournament involving the top 16 sides from the northern and southern hemispheres scheduled to start in 2025.

Image: Sergio Reguilon has been offered on loan to Barcelona

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham have reportedly offered Sergio Reguilon to Barcelona on loan as Antonio Conte seeks to continue his squad shake-up this summer.

Arsenal will submit an offer for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo soon, according to reports.

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong is open to joining Chelsea this summer, according to reports in Spain.