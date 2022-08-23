Joao Pedro: Newcastle make £30m bid for Watford forward

Newcastle United have made a second bid for Watford's Joao Pedro and are hopeful of signing the forward.

The offer is believed to be in the region of £30m including add-ons.

Watford are considering the proposal with talks ongoing over structure of the payments and how achievable the add-ons are. However, the Championship club are under no pressure to sell as Pedro still has three years remaining on his contract.

Sky Sports News revealed on August 15 that the Hornets rejected a £17.5m bid for the 20-year-old Brazilian who scored three goals and recorded one assist from 15 starts and 13 sub appearances in the Premier League last season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe plays down reports that the club have reached an agreement with Watford for forward Joao Pedro.

Confirmed Newcastle signings

Matt Targett - Aston Villa, £15m

Nick Pope - Burnley, £10m

Sven Botman - Lille, £35m

Charlie McArthur - Kilmarnock, undisclosed

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 10 and closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News