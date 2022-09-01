Arsenal's improved £25m offer for Douglas Luiz bid being considered by Aston Villa

Aston Villa are considering a third offer of £25m from Arsenal for midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Sky Sports News had been told that four clubs - Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool - were interested in signing Luiz ahead of the transfer deadline

Arsenal also saw bids of £20m and £23m rejected by Villa earlier on Thursday.

Aston Villa were previously not prepared to sell Luiz to Arsenal, but it is thought their position may change now they have signed Leander Dendoncker from Wolves.

However, Sky Sports have been told time is running out to do a deal.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta wants the player and has worked with him at Manchester City. Luiz - who is out of contract next summer - would like to play for a club in the Champions League.

On Wednesday, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid also made a move for him. Juventus are interested as well. He can speak to foreign clubs like Atletico and Juventus from November 18 and leave as a free agent next summer.

Image: Douglas Luiz celebrates his corner goal for Aston Villa

Arsenal beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Wednesday night, but despite their perfect start of five wins from five, Arteta admitted he is wary about his strength in depth in the middle of the park following a spate of injuries and said Arsenal could do a deal on Deadline Day if the right player becomes available.

"We are looking at options," said Arteta. "Obviously [Elneny's injury] has an impact because Thomas Partey is injured and we are a bit short in that position. We do have Albert Sambi Lokonga and Granit Xhaka who can play there.

"We are just looking at options in the market. As I said, the club has been super supportive to try to keep improving the squad and the team as we can, and if the right player is available and we can do it, we will try."

Gerrard: I'm not in control of Douglas Luiz situation

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard admitted Douglas Luiz's future at the club is in his own hands as he only has a short time left on his contract.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard said his recruitment team were also working hard to deliver a Deadline Day boost - although he also discussed the potential exit of Luiz.

"I'm not in control of that," said Gerrard, when asked whether Luiz - who scored a sensational goal from a corner - would still be at the club at the end of Thursday. "There are more than two people in control of that but I'm certainly not one of them.

"That will be Douglas, that will be his agent's decision as to what happens around that. I'd like to keep him because he's a fantastic player. I've made that abundantly clear.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Douglas Luiz scores directly from a corner to equalise for Aston Villa against Bolton in the Carabao Cup. The midfielder had previously been practicing the routine at the training ground.

"We are not in a position where we need to lose our top players, but at the same time, Douglas has got a year to go, and it is one of those really touchy situations where the club have to do what is best for the club and not necessarily what's best for me."

On incomings, he said: "There's obviously very little time left, but people are working ever so hard in the background to try and get some support in where we feel like we need it. I don't think it makes sense for me to say where and how many, but we are working hard to try and make additions and for one or two to go the other way."

Image: Leander Dendoncker left could be on his way to Aston Villa

Time is running out for clubs to do business in the transfer window. Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to follow the drama with Sky Sports.

On TV, online and on the go: You won't miss a moment of the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.

Follow the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on the Sky Sports website and app - and make sure you bookmark our latest Done Deals page.

You'll be able to keep track of all the developments on Sky Sports News, as well as getting the best analysis and reaction from our studio guests and reporters at grounds across the country and in Europe.

And to avoid missing out on any of the news wherever you are, watch live streaming of Sky Sports News on the Sky Sports News YouTube page and on the Sky Sports app now.