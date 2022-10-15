Manchester United receive boost in their prolonged pursuit of Frenkie de Jong - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Frenkie de Jong insists he fully expected Barcelona to leave him on the bench in bigger matches in a bid to force him out of the club, with Manchester United still showing interest in the midfielder.

Manchester United have reportedly made an enquiry about signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez - but they face competition from PSG in order to sign the Argentine.

Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has suffered a serious knee injury playing for Boca Juniors in his native Argentina.

Allan Saint-Maximin has suffered a setback in his return from a hamstring lay-off and is set to miss Newcastle's crucial run of three matches in a week.

THE SUNDAY TIMES

The British power plants empire of Daniel Kretinsky, who owns a 27 per cent stake in West Ham, has been plunged into turmoil as the spike in wholesale gas prices triggers painful cash calls.

Arsenal's Fabio Vieira has said he is bulking up to help accelerate his adjustment from Portuguese football to the Premier League.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Chelsea target Christopher Nkunku is being checked out by Liverpool in case his move from RB Leipzig stalls.

Image: RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku

A Premier League club have axed a long-serving member of their catering staff following a complaint from a WAG.

Sean Dyche is sending his friend Ian Woan to watch Premier League clubs who could be looking for a new boss.

SUNDAY MIRROR

England star Jack Grealish is growing his own veg after moving to £5.6m countryside mansion.

Folarin Balogun has dropped a huge hint he sees his long-term future as being at Arsenal as he continues to star on loan at Stade de Reims.

Nike reportedly lost their contract with Lionel Messi due to a 'trivial' issue that led to their relationship with the superstar turning sour.

THE GUARDIAN

Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock wants to help the youth of Montserrat - and repay Eddie Howe for the manager's astute guidance.

SCOTTISH SUN

Lee Johnson was furious with his players after they were thrashed 6-1 by Premiership champions Celtic as Parkhead on Saturday.