Liverpool transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2023

With the winter transfer window set to open on January 1 2023, we round up Liverpool's done deals, plus the players linked with moves in and out of Anfield.

Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, the Dutch club have announced.

The transfer fee is between £35m and £45m.

The transfer window opens on Sunday January 1 2023 for clubs in England and Scotland and if all the necessary paperwork is completed then Gakpo could be in line for a Liverpool debut on January 2, live on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports vs Brentford.

According to reports, the forward will sign a six-year deal.

Brentford

Liverpool Monday 2nd January 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Jurgen Klopp refused to put a value on Liverpool target Jude Bellingham - but again praised the Dortmund midfielder's 'exceptional' quality ahead of the January window.

Klopp is a long-time admirer of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder and the teenager is expected to be his number one summer target, with the club understood to have already put in a large amount of groundwork into a potential transfer.

However, the competition for the England international, who had a stellar World Cup, is already fierce with Real Madrid and a number of other Premier League sides in the running.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says everyone knows England and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham is 'exceptional'

"I don't like to talk about money when you talk about a player like him. Everyone can see he is just exceptional," said the Liverpool manager.

"If you mention to someone who has no clue about football, or who knows about football and has not watched it for a while (and ask) 'How old do you think Jude Bellingham is?', I don't think anyone would get even close to his age.

"They would say 28 or 29 because he plays so maturely. He played an exceptional World Cup. Absolutely exceptional."

Carra: Liverpool need to spend £200-£250m

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher says Liverpool need to invest up to £250m in their squad to compete at the top of the Premier League again.

But the former Reds defender fears the club's owners, Fenway Sports Group, do not have the funds to sign the targets that manager Jurgen Klopp requires.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher says Liverpool's owners FSG have done a 'fantastic' job guiding the club over the last decade but admits they might seek help for future investments

FSG have said they are "open to investment" in the Merseyside club - although there are reports they want to sell - and Carragher believes this is a sign they are making moves to meet Klopp's demands.

Asked if a takeover is required to compete in the transfer market, Carragher told Sky Sports: "It's interesting whether it is a sale or they need investment.

"There is no doubt that Jurgen Klopp has told Liverpool's owners, 'I need £200m-£250m to spend in the summer'.

"That sounds like an outrageous figure, but that is what Man Utd and Chelsea spent last summer. These are the figures that Liverpool's rivals are spending.

"I think probably once in Klopp's tenure, Liverpool have really gone for it in the transfer market. I think it was after the first Champions League final they bought a lot of players.

"I think it needs that now. I don't think FSG have those funds right now and I think that's why they are looking for investment to come in and help them."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports Liverpool are making Jude Bellingham their number one transfer target and Manchester United are out of the running for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder

Liverpool have made signing Jude Bellingham their priority for the summer transfer window, according to Sky Germany.

The German club are said to already be planning for the 19-year-old's departure in 2023 as they brace themselves for a big offer in the summer, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp understood to be pushing hard for the deal.

Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Real Madrid are thought to be the most interested parties, with Bellingham likely to cost more than £100m in transfer fees alone. His current contract expires in 2025.

Who have Liverpool been linked with?

Hirving Lozano - Liverpool are in pole position to sign Napoli winger Hirving Lozano, according to reports in Italy (Daily MIrror, December 28).

Cody Gakpo - Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign the forward from PSV Eindhoven, the Dutch club have announced. The transfer fee is between £35m and £45m (December 26).

Jude Bellingham - Jude Bellingham could be on the move for just £60m, if a reported secret release clause is genuine (Daily Mail, December 28); Jurgen Klopp has showered praise on "absolutely exceptional" England star Jude Bellingham but the Liverpool boss will likely face a major financial hurdle to be able to secure the Borussia Dortmund midfielder in the summer (Daily Telegraph, December 26); Liverpool make England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham their top summer target (Sky Germany, December 6).

Enzo Fernandez - Benfica have turned down an £88m offer from an unnamed club for their Argentina World Cup-winning midfielder, according to reports in Portugal (Mirror, December 24); Benfica have reportedly placed a £105m price tag on midfielder Fernandez, a potential target for Liverpool and Manchester United, in the wake of a fine set of performances for World Cup champions Argentina (The Sun, December 23); Argentina midfielder Fernandez's preference would be a move to Liverpool as clubs line up to sign the Benfica player (The Mirror, December 21).

Image: Enzo Fernandez won the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar

Arthur Melo - Liverpool are waiting on Jurgen Klopp to make a decision on the future of Arthur, with the Reds having an option to sign the Brazilian on a permanent basis for a fee in the region of £33m (Daily Express, December 23).

Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile - Manchester United and Liverpool are among the clubs keeping tabs on Preston prodigy Rodriguez-Gentile, who scored five times in an FA Youth Cup tie earlier this season (Daily Mirror, December 23).

Marcus Thuram - Allan Saint-Maximin hopes France World Cup star Thuram will turn down a move to Liverpool in favour of linking up with him at Newcastle (Daily Mail, December 23).

Sofyan Amrabat - Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, West Ham, Newcastle and Atletico Madrid are among those eyeing developments on the future of Amrabat (Daily Mail, December 16); Liverpool are serious in their attempts to sign Amrabat, according to reports. It has been claimed an offer of £35million would not be turned down by Fiorentina for the midfielder (Daily Express, December 22).

Image: Sofyan Amrabat (right) shone for Morocco as they finished fourth at the World Cup

Youssoufa Moukoko - Chelsea face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool for Borussia Dortmund's Moukoko, but interested clubs will have to convince the 18-year-old German that he will not be signed to sit on the bench (The Times, December 15).

Chris Rigg - Liverpool lead rivals Everton and Newcastle in the race to sign Sunderland's England youth captain Rigg, who is being dubbed as the "next Jordan Henderson" (Daily Star on Sunday, December 10).

The players linked with a Liverpool exit

Roberto Firmino - Al Nassr's interest in Liverpool forward Firmino is a strong suggestion that they have gone cold on signing Cristiano Ronaldo to a lucrative free-agent contract (The Sun, December 12); Firmino has emerged as a target for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr (Daily Mirror, December 6).

Confirmed Liverpool signings

None.

Confirmed Liverpool departures

None.