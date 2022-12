Man City transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2023

With the 2023 January transfer window now open, we round up Manchester City's done deals, plus the players linked with moves in and out of the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Manchester City until 2025.

Guardiola's existing deal at the Etihad Stadium expires at the end of the season.

The 51-year-old is the second-longest serving Premier League manager - behind only Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp - and the fifth-longest serving in the top four divisions of English football.

Guardiola joined Manchester City in 2016 after three years at Bayern Munich, where he won the Bundesliga on three occasions and the DFB-Pokal twice.

His serial winning has continued during his six years in England, too. City have won the Premier League four times during his tenure, as well as one FA Cup, four Carabao Cups and two Community Shields.

Who have Man City been linked with?

Jude Bellingham & Bukayo Saka - Manchester City are plotting a double swoop for England stars Saka and Bellingham (Daily Express, December 15; Manchester World, December 19).

Josko Gvardiol - The 20-year-old has become one of the most sought-after defenders in the world following his run to the World Cup semi-finals with Croatia, and City hope to beat Manchester United and Chelsea to the "next Vincent Kompany" (Manchester Evening News, December 17).

Christian McFarlane - Manchester City are ready to sign New York City's 15-year-old left-back Christian McFarlane from their partner club (The Sun, December 4).

The players linked with a Man City exit

Barnardo Silva & Iikay Gundogan - Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester City midfield duo Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan, with Silva having held talks with the La Liga giants previously (Manchester Evening News, December 14).

Kayky - Manchester City has recalled the 19-year-old Brazilian winger from his loan spell at Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira, but will look to send the youngster on loan to a different club as he is not in Pep Guardiola's plans (The Sun, December 10).

Confirmed Man City signings

None.

Confirmed Man City departures

None.