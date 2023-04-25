Romelu Lukaku to be offered Chelsea lifeline under potential new boss Mauricio Pochettino - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Romelu Lukaku will be asked whether or not he wants to try to revive his Chelsea career under proposed permanent head coach Mauricio Pochettino as attention turns to which players could thrive with the Argentine at Stamford Bridge.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports senior reporter Melissa Reddy explains how Mauricio Pochettino has become the frontrunner to become Chelsea manager and believes the move makes sense for both parties

THE SUN

Frank Lampard is set to keep his caretaker role at Chelsea despite the looming presence of Mauricio Pochettino taking over as permanent boss.

Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney has made a cheeky attempt to convince Gareth Bale to come out of retirement.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has made an ambitious bid to get Gareth Bale out of retirement and sign for his team

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Newcastle are reportedly preparing to pay £31m for Inter Milan and Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

Manchester United youngster Willy Kambwala was promoted to first-team training on Tuesday.

Arsenal are reportedly among five clubs chasing Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze.

Chelsea transfer target Gavi has confirmed his future plans, according to reports and it is bad news for the Blues in their pursuit of the Spanish sensation.

DAILY MAIL

The FA Cup final will kick-off at 3pm for the first time in 12 years when Manchester City meet Manchester United at Wembley next month.

Chelsea are willing to offer Kepa Arrizabalaga as part of a deal to bring Inter Milan's Andre Onana to west London, according to reports.

Image: Could Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana join Chelsea this summer?

UEFA 'could exclude Juventus from European competition due to their alleged falsification of capital gains from transfer dealings.

THE GUARDIAN

A Ukrainian community in southern Brazil has decided to turn its local football team into FC Mariupol, a top-flight club disbanded after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in a show of solidarity with the war-torn country.

DAILY MIRROR

Bruno Fernandes is set to miss Manchester United's top-four showdown with Tottenham on Thursday.

Image: Ana Pinho, Bruno Fernandes' wife, posted this photo on her Instagram story on Monday of the Man Utd midfielder (Photo: Instagram @anaapinho_)

Liverpool have targeted England star Kalvin Phillips as an alternative signing to Jude Bellingham this summer.

Ryan Gravenberch has made it clear that he is growing increasingly impatient with his situation at Bayern Munich.

EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea are weighing up Joao Felix's future, with incoming head coach Mauricio Pochettino set to be key to whether the club opt to keep the 23-year-old at Stamford Bridge next season.

THE ATHLETIC

The Football Association (FA) is reviewing evidence concerning the relationship between a former director of Watford's parent company and the controversial agent Mogi Bayat over a potential conflict of interest.

Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Sergei Palkin has backed the formation of the Union of European Clubs (UEC) and believes it will have an influential impact on the game.

THE TIMES

Top English cricketers are considering giving up their central or county contracts to accept full-time deals with Indian Premier League (IPL) teams.