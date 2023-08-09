Harry Kane: Bayern Munich and Tottenham continue negotiations overnight but time running out to strike deal for striker

Bayern Munich and Tottenham continued negotiations overnight for England captain Harry Kane, Sky Sports News understands.

Kane, who has only one year left on his contract, wants clarity on his future before the Premier League campaign starts this weekend.

In recent days Kane has been leaning towards staying at Spurs this season, after the German champions angered Daniel Levy with an ultimatum over their 'final' £86m offer last weekend.

Kane has enjoyed working under Ange Postecoglou but would face making a key decision should the clubs agree a fee.

Bayern believe Kane wants to join them and are now making desperate moves to salvage the situation, but Sky Sports News has been regularly told he would be committed to Spurs if still at the club beyond the transfer deadline.

Negotiations between key figures at both clubs late on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning would suggest the prospect of a deal is still a possibility.

Bayern Munich are likely to come in with a new bid and a figure in the region of £95m has been reported by Sky Germany, with Spurs valuing the 30-year-old at over £100m

Kane is out of contract next summer and the risk for Spurs is keeping him beyond the current transfer window and losing an elite goalscorer on a free next summer, potentially to a Premier League rival.

Kane scored 30 Premier League goals last season in a disappointing campaign for Spurs as they finished eighth to miss out on European football, while they remain without a trophy since 2008.

He has scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for the club, having scored his first Spurs goal in December 2011, while in the Premier League he has netted 213 times in 320 Premier League games and is currently 48 goals off breaking Alan Shearer's record as the highest scorer in Premier League history.

Merse: Spurs can't turn this down - but they're bottom half if Kane goes

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

Tottenham can't turn this money down with one year left on his contract when they think he is going to walk for free at the end of it.

Yes, he's 30 years of age but I don't really pay attention to any of that. The way he plays, I think he can play until 35, 36 easily. He doesn't rely on pace, his brain is as good as anybody's.

I'm still shocked here today and I don't know why Manchester United didn't buy him. If they had, they would have got a good four or five years out of him and they would have won the Premier League.

You have got no choice - surely they can't let him go for nothing next season. Whoever you are and in this day and age - and I know there's a lot of money in the Premier League - but you'd be mad to. Will this Tottenham team get in the top four next season? I'd be shocked. So it's not like you're keeping him and definitely getting in the top four, so whatever we lose by selling him, you're making it back in the Champions League. That isn't going to be the case.

Why couldn't he go to Chelsea? He can go wherever he wants. It all depends on what is going on now. Is he sitting there and Levy is bidding him out of going to these other clubs? So could Kane go: I'll sit quietly and do you [a disservice] and leave to sign for Chelsea? There's Mauricio Pochettino there too.

Manchester United have just paid £72m for Rasmus Hojlund, so they can't go and buy Harry Kane. If this lad doesn't produce, he will be under enough pressure as it is. The only way he joins Man City is if Spurs say: can we get Julian Alvarez in return? Because he will score goals.

Kane scored 30 goals last season and Spurs finished nowhere near. You feel sorry for Ange Postecoglou, but you're talking about a team who might, might, get in the top four if he stays, to a team who doesn't get in the top half if he leaves. They won't even get in the top half! They're 100 per cent a bottom half team if he leaves. Who is going to get the goals? They finished eighth last season. I like James Maddison, he's a good player. But Leicester got relegated.

Postecoglou unfazed by 'tough' new beginnings

Spurs manager Postecoglou sat down to speak with Sky Sports' Peter Smith on Monday, where Kane's future was put to the Australian...

How much of distraction has the Harry Kane situation been? We saw he scored four goals [on Sunday], so clearly he's still focused and delivering, but when you're trying to build this unit, to play in this way, in these complex tactical systems, knowing that key component may or may not be there in a couple of weeks' time, how hard has that been for you?

To be honest, it's the same as every other club I've been at. You know, the beginnings are always tough and at Celtic, you just have to look at the first six games, I lost three of them because we were still buying players until the last day of the window. I didn't even have a core of a team, let alone missing a key player. It was the same in Japan.

So the beginnings are always like that. So for me it's kind of normal. I think when you go into a job, certainly whenever I've changed, you're going in knowing that they're seeking change and whenever there's change, the beginnings are tough. In this case, Harry is obviously the biggest one.

You just learn to deal with it. I've learned to become really disciplined to make sure that I don't just focus on one thing. I don't get distracted by what I think is the most important thing.

The most important thing right now for us is to build a team. It's not about one or two. If this was year two, year three of the project and the team's already playing the way I wanted to, and we've got the foundation of a really good squad, and Harry was the only thing floating about, I'd be spending a lot more time on it and it'll probably be a little bit more distracting in terms of the energy I need.

But right now, as important as Harry is to this group, what's more important for me is what I do with the group.

I was going to ask you what success might look like this season for you but I guess implementing your style and having the team play how you want to would be one. But does Harry's situation affect whether you're going for a certain points total, or a position?

No, I just don't look at it that way. I've never set a goal or target in my life because if I did, I'd probably wouldn't have achieved the success I've had, because the reality of it is a lot of the success I've had has been unexpected, even by myself.

So by not putting targets on and goals… you could reach that goal quite easily, and then everyone takes their foot off the pedal. I'm just not about that. It's about being the best team [we] can be. I said at the start, I think what I've come to realize, Is because, you know, wherever I've been, if the success hasn't come in the first year, it certainly has in the second.

But the supporters have given a fairly good gauge as to how we're going. What they see and how they feel is… if we get to the end of this year and our supporters are happy with our season, then I think we'll achieve what we wanted to but what that looks like in a tangible sense, points, trophies, who knows mate?

That's got to be our goal to get to the end of the season and the most important people at the football club, the fans, feel like their team has progressed and has given them hope for what's ahead.

Solhekol: Spurs won't dance to Bayern's tune

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"I think it's interesting that Tottenham don't seem to be dancing to Bayern's tune.

"There were a lot of reports coming out of Germany on Friday saying that Bayern Munich needed to know by midnight on Friday otherwise they were going to walk away.

"Spurs have taken their time. They are not going to abide by any arbitrary deadlines that Bayern Munich impose. They have taken their time and they have let it be known that the offer has been rejected."

