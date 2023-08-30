Matheus Nunes: Man City reach verbal agreement with Wolves for transfer of midfielder

Man City have reached a verbal agreement with Wolves for midfielder Matheus Nunes.

Man City are expected to pay €55m (£47.3m) for the 25-year-old initially, with add-ons still yet to be finalised.

There is no formal agreement yet, and discussions remain ongoing.

Nunes, who has a contact until 2027 with the option of a further year, had not been turning up to Wolves training in a bid to force through a move to the treble winners after their first bid was rejected last week.

Wolves signed the Portugal international for a club-record £42m from Sporting Lisbon last summer.

City youngster Tommy Doyle will go to Wolves on an initial loan with a £4.3m (€5m) option and a significant sell-on clause.

The deals are separate but Doyle's move has helped with negotiations.

Chelsea enquire over signing City's Palmer

Image: Cole Palmer celebrates after breaking the deadlock in the Community Shield with a stunning strike

Chelsea have made an enquiry into signing Cole Palmer from City.

The move is in its early stages, but City are aware of the interest now after an initial approach.

Pep Guardiola has said this summer that a loan move away from the club would not suit the player, therefore a permanent switch is more likely.

Palmer played in the Premier League opener against Burnley and was on the bench for the last two games.

The 21-year-old, who scored in the Community Shield against Arsenal and UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla, is pushing for more first-team opportunities.

