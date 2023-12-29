Giovanni Simeone: Premier League clubs on alert as striker seeks Napoli exit in January window

Giovanni Simeone wants to leave Napoli in the January transfer window - putting Premier League clubs wanting a striker on watch.

It is understood the Argentina international is planning to ask for an exit when he holds talks with his club in the next few days.

That move is certain to alert clubs from across Europe, including in the Premier League, where a number of teams have tracked his progress since his days at Hellas Verona.

Simeone has provided competition and cover for Victor Osimhen since joining Napoli in 2022, scoring 11 goals in all competitions as they won Serie A last season for the first time since 1990.

But minutes have been few and far between this season, with Simeone starting four times in all competitions.

Image: Victor Osimhen is Napoli's first-choice striker and just renewed his contract

The 28-year-old did score in Napoli's 4-2 Champions League defeat at Real Madrid - meaning he has now scored a goal every 68 minutes in the competition, dating back to last season.

The son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, he was the next in a lineage of Argentinians to have graced the Napoli shirt, including Diego Maradona.

However, despite more than two years remaining on his contract, Simeone's patience is running out and he feels it might be time to find another club.

West Ham and Newcastle have been interested in the past, along with Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, Villarreal, Sevilla and Real Betis.

However, it remains to be seen whether any of these clubs will be encouraged by the player's desire to leave Napoli this time around.

Keep across all the news and rumours from the January transfer window online with Sky Sports' Transfer Centre, and on TV with Sky Sports News.