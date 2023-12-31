Fabio Carvalho: Leicester want loan move for Liverpool youngster after recall from RB Leipzig

Leicester want to sign Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho on loan after his return from RB Leipzig.

The Reds are considering Carvalho's next options, having recalled him early from a season-long deal due a lack of game-time.

Carvalho is expected to have interest from a number of teams due to his ability and potential, especially in the Championship.

Leicester are top of the division by eight points after a fantastic start to life under new manager Enzo Maresca, putting them in a strong position.

Sky Sports News revealed in December that Liverpool were planning to bring Carvalho back from Germany, and the club announced on New Years Eve: "Fabio has returned to Liverpool from his loan spell with RB Leipzig.

"The attacker comes back to the Reds having spent the first half of 2023-24 in the Bundesliga and made 15 appearances for Die Roten Bullen, whom he had initially joined on a season-long deal.

"Carvalho arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2022 and has featured 21 times under Jürgen Klopp to date, scoring three goals."

Carvalho joined Liverpool in 2022 from Fulham, where he had broken through as one of the club's most exciting youth graduates. He scored 12 goals in 44 appearances for them, most of which were in the Championship during their promotion campaign.

For Liverpool he has played 21 times so far, scoring three goals, and he is still just 21 years old.

The transfer window opens on Monday January 1, 2024 and will close at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Thursday 1 February, 2024.

To ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe, the closing dates were set following discussions with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, LaLiga, and LFP, who will all close their summer and winter windows on 1 September and 1 February respectively.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.